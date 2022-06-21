fbpx
Published June 21, 2022

Hawks Talon acquire NICK from Hornets Venom

NBA 2K League on-court logo.
Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Hawks Talon GC traded Michael “SWANN” Swanegan to Hornets Venom GT in exchange for Nicholas “NICK” Clark.

The NBA 2K League trade was announced Tuesday.

A rookie forward from Warner Robins, Ga., NICK has averaged 7.1 points in 5v5 play this season. He was the 25th pick in the Season 5 draft.

A forward from Chino Hills, Calif., SWANN has averaged 4.9 points per game in 5v5 play this season. He was the 48th pick in the Season 4 draft.

–Field Level Media

