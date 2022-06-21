Hawks Talon acquire NICK from Hornets Venom

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Hawks Talon GC traded Michael “SWANN” Swanegan to Hornets Venom GT in exchange for Nicholas “NICK” Clark.

The NBA 2K League trade was announced Tuesday.

?? Trade Alert ?? We’ve acquired Georgia native @IcyyThaGoat! Thank you @Mike_Swann2k for two great seasons! pic.twitter.com/6bPZgekUo9 — Hawks Talon GC (@HawksTalonGC) June 21, 2022

A rookie forward from Warner Robins, Ga., NICK has averaged 7.1 points in 5v5 play this season. He was the 25th pick in the Season 5 draft.

A forward from Chino Hills, Calif., SWANN has averaged 4.9 points per game in 5v5 play this season. He was the 48th pick in the Season 4 draft.

