Hawks starters John Collins (ankle), De’Andre Hunter (hip) to miss time

Atlanta Hawks starting forward John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks and fellow forward De’Andre Hunter will sit out at least one week after both players picked up injuries in Wednesday’s 125-108 win over the host Orlando Magic.

The Hawks said Thursday night that MRI exams revealed Collins sustained a left ankle sprain with joint swelling, while Hunter had a right hip flexor strain.

Collins is in his sixth NBA season, all with the Hawks, and was averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game through 22 games (all starts). He owns career averages of 16.2 points and 8.3 boards across 315 games (264 starts).

In his fourth NBA season, also spent entirely with Atlanta, Hunter is averaging 14.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game over 21 games (all starts). He’s averaged 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for his career, spanning 160 games (154 starts).

Atlanta (12-10) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Orlando and hosts the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

