Hawks president Travis Schlenk moves to advisory role

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Schlenk stepped down as the Atlanta Hawks’ president of basketball operations on Tuesday and moved into a senior advisory role.

Schlenk, 46, will report directly to principal owner Tony Ressler, the team announced.

General manager Landry Fields will oversee the day-to-day basketball operations.

Fields, 34, was promoted to general manager earlier this year after serving as an assistant GM since 2020.

Schlenk joined the Hawks in May 2017 and played a role in the team securing significant talent, including acquiring two-time All-Star point guard Trae Young in a draft-night trade in 2018. Under Schlenk’s watch, the Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference final in 2021.

“Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager,” Schlenk said in a news release. “As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family.

“I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office. We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”

Ressler applauded Schlenk for all that he did in his role.

“We have a great appreciation for the work Travis has done in guiding our franchise through a quick rebuilding process and shaping us into a playoff contender. He has worked tirelessly from his first day with our organization to move us toward our ultimate goal of becoming a championship franchise,” Ressler said. “With his strong eye for talent, work ethic and knowledge of our team, we are confident that he will serve us well as a trusted advisor.”

–Field Level Media