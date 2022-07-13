Hawks earn historic NBA 2K League home win over Hornets

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Caesar “CEEZ” Martinez scored 24 points and dished out nine assists to lead Hawks Talon Gaming to an 80-66 win over Hornets Venom GT on Tuesday in the first true home match in NBA 2K League history.

The matchup, part of the league’s 5v5 Seed Weeks, was held in person at the Hawks’ facility at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. All prior in-person NBA 2K League matchups had been played at neutral sites.

“This was a massive occasion for us as a team, for the NBA 2K League, and for the city of Atlanta,” Hawks Talon gaming director of esports Wesley Acuff said in a statement. “We were proud to bring this to Atlanta and get everyone together in person, and we are excited to do it again in the future.”

The Hawks kept alive their hopes to direct entry to the playoffs, thanks to the win.

Glenn “GlennRatty” Wilkerson scored 19 points for the Hornets.

In other 5v5 Seed Weeks action on Tuesday, Heat Check Gaming clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot despite falling 73-63 to Warriors Gaming Squad. Raptors Uprising GC lost 72-57 to T-Wolves Gaming, sending the Heat to the postseason.

DUX Infinitos were eliminated from any hope of direct entry to the playoffs when they lost 70-65 to Wizards District Gaming while Bucks Gaming blitzed Blazer5 Gaming 91-69.

Elsewhere, Pistons GT nipped Mavs Gaming 60-59, Celtics Crossover Gaming demolished Magic Gaming 95-66, and Pacers Gaming dumped Lakers Gaming 76-62.

In Seed Weeks, the NBA 2K League teams are fighting to clinch automatic playoff spots, which go to the top five teams in each conference. The squads that miss that target are headed for The Ticket tournament, where the winners will earn the last postseason berth in each conference.

Seed Weeks play continues Wednesday with eight games:

–Raptors Uprising GC vs. Cavs Legion GC

–Lakers Gaming vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Grizz Gaming

–NetsGC vs. T-Wolves Gaming

–Blazer5 Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

–Magic Gaming vs. DUX Infinitos

–Jazz Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers

–76ers GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings, with games played and points:

x-clinched playoff berth

EASTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. Wizards District Gaming, 18, 15

x-2. 76ers GC, 23, 15

x-3. Gen.G Tigers, 17, 12

x-4. Heat Check Gaming, 20, 9

5. Knicks Gaming, 18, 8

6. Raptors Uprising GC, 14, 6

7. NetsGC, 14, 6

8. Hawks Talon GC, 14, 6

9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 14, 6

10. Grizz Gaming, 15, 5

11. Magic Gaming, 13, 4

12. Hornets Venom GT, 13, 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. T-Wolves Gaming, 21, 19

x-2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 18, 13

x-3. Lakers Gaming, 20, 11

4. Bucks Gaming, 17, 9

5. Jazz Gaming, 15, 9

6. Kings Guard Gaming, 15, 8

7. DUX Infinitos, 15, 7

8. Mavs Gaming, 18, 7

9. Cavs Legion GC, 13, 4

10. Pistons GT, 14, 4

11. Pacers Gaming, 14, 4

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 13, 2

–Field Level Media