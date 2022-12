Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela will miss one to two weeks with a right calf strain.

Capela underwent an MRI at Charlotte on Thursday after he was injured in Wednesday night’s 135-124 loss at Orlando. Capela recorded 16 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Capela, 28, is averaging 12.1 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in 26 starts this season.

–Field Level Media