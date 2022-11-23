Hanwha Life add bot laner Viper, part with most of roster

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Star bot laner Park “Viper” Do-hyeon is back with Hanwha Life Esports after a two-year absence.

The 22-year-old South Korean, who left Hanwa to join EDward Gaming in December 2020, is back with his prior team, Hanwha announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the team also confirmed that it was parting ways with junglers Kim “OnFleek” Jang-gyeom and Kim “Willer” Jeong-hyeon, mid laner Kim “Karis” Hong-jo, bot laners Cho “Cheoni” Seung-mo and Lee “SamD” Jae-Hoon and support Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong. In a Facebook post, Hanwha wrote of the players that they thank them for their efforts and hard work.”

The only player remaining on the roster to team with Viper is top laner Lee “DuDu” Dong-ju.

Hanwha also wrote on Facebook, “We warmly welcome bot laner ‘Viper,’ who has won the world championship and has excellent aggression. Please look forward to the new story of HLE that will unfold together with HLE ‘Viper’ in the following season.”

Hanwha Life Esports is a South Korean-based club that competes in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), Korea’s top League of Legends circuit.

Viper helped EDward, which plays in the China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL), claim the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. EDward tied for fifth in the World Championship this year after tying for seventh in the LPL Spring split and placing third in the LPL Summer split.

Last year, Viper and EDward won the LPL Summer split after coming in third in the LPL Spring split.

Viper was part of several Hanwha sides that came in second in LCK splits before he changed teams.

–Field Level Media