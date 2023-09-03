Hangzhou Spark, O2 Blast move to grand finals in OWL East

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hangzhou Spark and O2 Blast each recorded a victory on Sunday to advance to their respective group grand finals in the East Region Overwatch League Summer Stage knockouts.

In Group A action, the Spark swept the Dallas Fuel following 2-1 wins on Lijiang Tower and Midtown and a 3-2 victory on Suravasa. Hangzhou will face off against a yet-to-be-known opponent in the grand final next Sunday.

The loss dropped the Fuel into the lower-bracket final, where it will meet Poker Face on Saturday.

Poker Face punched their ticket to that contest with a 3-2 victory over Dreamers on Sunday, a decision cemented by a 5-4 victory on Circuit Royal. The teams split the first four maps, with Poker Face notching a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower and 3-1 triumph on New Junk City, while Dreamers countered with a 4-3 victory on Numbani and 1-0 win on Colosseo.

In Group B action, O2 Blast notched a 3-1 win over the Seoul Infernal. O2 Blast seized a 2-0 victory on Oasis before Infernal answered with a 3-2 triumph on Eichenwalde. Undaunted, O2 Blast countered by winning 3-1 on Survasa and 1-0 on Esperanca.

The setback sent the Infernal into the lower-bracket final and a date with the Seoul Dynasty on Saturday.

The Dynasty advanced to that contest with a 3-2 win over Sin Prisa Gaming on Sunday. The Dynasty rebounded from a 2-0 setback on Lijiang Tower with a 2-1 victory on Midtown and 3-1 triumph on Suravasa. Sin Prisa Gaming posted a 1-0 win on New Queen Street before Seoul countered with a 2-1 victory on Route 66.

