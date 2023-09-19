Hall of Fame nominees include Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nine first-time eligible players, including former All-Pros Antonio Gates and Julius Peppers, are among the 173 modern-era nominees announced Tuesday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Other first-time nominees for the Class of 2024 are wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Jordy Nelson, running back Jamaal Charles, offensive linemen T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and Max Unger, and defensive lineman Haloti Ngata.

Gates, a tight end, and Peppers, a defensive end, were considered among the best at their positions earlier in the 2000s. Both three-time All-Pro selections, Peppers and Gates were named to the Hall of Fame’s All-2000s team. Peppers also got the nod on the All-2010s team.

The list of modern-era nominees is made up of 94 offensive players, 62 defensive players and 17 special teams players. The 173 nominees will be pared to 25 semifinalists in November and eventually further whittled before the 50-member Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee votes on the Class of 2024 before Super Bowl LVIII.

The committee also will consider seniors finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell, and Buddy Parker from the coach/contributor category. Parker coached three NFL teams from 1949-63.

Finalists from the 2023 class nominated again for 2024 are Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis and Darren Woodson.

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, a nominee must be named on 80 percent of ballots.

–Field Level Media