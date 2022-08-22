Haas calls up Antonio Giovinazzi for F1 practice sessions

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Haas announced that Scuderia Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will be behind the wheel of the VF-22 at two upcoming Grand Prix events.

The Italian, who previously raced on the Formula 1 grid for Alfa Romeo Sauber, will step in for one session each for Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher at the Italian Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix.

Giovinazzi, 28, has made 62 career F1 starts and participated in seven Free Practice 1 sessions with Haas in 2017. He has been competing this year for Scuderia Ferrari on the Formula E World Championship for Dragon Penske Racing.

“We’re happy to welcome Antonio Giovinazzi back to the team for the two FP1 outings, Haas F1 Team principal Guenther Steiner said in a statement.

“Ferrari were keen to give Antonio some seat time in a current-spec Formula 1 car on a race weekend and we were naturally happy to assist.”

The sessions are not part of the “young driver” obligation all F1 teams must satisfy during the season, which include twice fielding a driver who has not participated in more than two career championship races.

“We enjoyed a similar situation back in 2017 with Antonio and Ferrari – the clear difference between then and now is the experience he’ll have gained competing for the previous three seasons in Formula 1 and the feedback he’ll be able to give us in Italy and America. I’m looking forward to seeing Antonio again and having him back in the paddock with us.”

Haas and Ferrari have a technical relationship.

“I’m so glad to have the chance to drive again in official F1 sessions,” Giovinazzi said in a statement.

“Besides simulator driving it is important to test a true car and I can’t wait to put my suit and helmet back on. It’ll be an opportunity to get confident with the new generation cars – it’s the best way to be ready if I were called as reserve driver.

“Driving on challenging and exciting tracks as Monza and COTA makes it even more thrilling. Thanks to Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari – I’m looking forward to giving my contribution to the team that counted on me already in 2017.”

Formula 1 returns from its summer break with this week’s Belgian Grand Prix, followed by the races in Italy and the U.S.

