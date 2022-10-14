Guardians rally past Yankees in extras to even ALDS

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Oscar Gonzalez hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees 4-2 to even the best-of-five American League Division Series at one game apiece on Friday afternoon.

Jose Ramirez opened the 10th against Jameson Taillon (0-1) by dropping a double to left field when Oswaldo Cabrera could not make the catch. He slid headfirst into third when New York third baseman Josh Donaldson committed a throwing error.

Ramirez scored when Gonzalez lifted a 1-2 pitch into short right field in front of Aaron Judge. Gonzalez scored the second run of the inning when Josh Naylor doubled over the yead of Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader.

Emmanuel Clase (1-0) secured Cleveland’s first playoff win over the Yankees since Game 2 of the 2017 ALDS by recording the final seven outs.

After Cleveland right-hander James Karinchak loaded the bases in the eighth inning on three walks, the third with two outs, Clase retired Kyle Higashioka on a soft lineout to third to end the threat. He stranded a runner in both the ninth and 10th innings before finishing off the victory.

Game 3 is set for Saturday night at Cleveland when Triston McKenzie opposes New York’s Luis Severino as the final four games, if all are necessary, are scheduled for consecutive days following a rain out Thursday.

Andres Gimenez had an RBI single and Amed Rosario hit a home run for Cleveland, which ended a six-game postseason skid to the Yankees going back to 2017.

The Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer four batters in against Guardians starter Shane Bieber, but the New York did little offensively after Stanton’s 10th career postseason homer. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge was 0-for-5 with four strikeouts and has struck out seven times in two games.

New York starter Nestor Cortes allowed two runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out three, walked three and highlighted his postseason debut with a spectacular defensive play on a comebacker to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.

Bieber allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven, walked three and pitched with a runner on base in each inning except the fourth.

Cortes quickly got the lead when Stanton lifted a full count fastball into the right field seats after thinking he walked on the previous pitch. The low pitch instead was ruled a strike.

Cleveland got within 2-1 when Naylor scored on Gimenez’s single to right. The Guardians tied the game when Rosario sent a 1-0 fastball into the Yankee bullpen in center in the fifth off Cortes.

–By Larry Fleisher, Field Level Media