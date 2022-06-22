Guardians’ 4-run ninth caps wild 11-10 win over Twins

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Owen Miller drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly during a four-run ninth and Oscar Gonzalez homered and drove in four runs as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a wild 11-10 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs and two runs scored while Austin Hedges also homered for American League Central-leading Cleveland, which won its third straight game and improved to 15-4 in June.

Steven Kwan tripled and had two hits and Myles Straw also had two hits and scored two times for the Guardians.

Sam Hentges (1-0) picked up the win with a inning of hitless relief and Emmanuel Clase struck out two batters during a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his 17th save.

Gio Urshela went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and three RBIs, Carlos Correa hit two home runs and Max Kepler also homered for Minnesota, which lost its third straight game. Ryan Jeffers added two hits and two RBIs for the Twins while Griffin Jax (4-2) suffered the loss.

Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a 437-foot solo homer by Correa in the first and an RBI double by Jeffers in the second. Cleveland cut it to 2-1 in the third when Straw hit a ground-rule double and then scored on a triple into the gap in right-center by Kwan.

Correa made it 3-1 in the bottom of the third with a leadoff home run off the bottom of the batters’ eye in dead center, his seventh homer of the season and also his 11th multi-homer game of his career.

The Twins extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth when Urshela led off with a triple and scored one out later on a safety squeeze bunt single by Jeffers. Jeffers then advanced to third on a single by Nick Gordon and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Arraez.

Cleveland closed to 5-4 in the fifth on a leadoff homer by Hedges, an RBI single by Rosario and a balk on Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar allowing Kwan to score.

Kepler’s seventh homer of the season leading off the fifth extended Minnesota’s lead to 6-4, but the Guardians came back to take their first lead of the game in the seventh on a solo homer by Rosario and a two-run shot by Gonzalez.

Minnesota answered with four runs in the bottom half of the seventh, with all the scores coming with two outs. Alex Kirilloff tied it, 7-7, with an opposite-field RBI single to left. Urshela followed with a three-run homer into the bullpen in left-center to make it 10-7.

But Cleveland regained the lead with a four-run ninth on an RBI double by Josh Naylor, a two-run bloop single to left by Gonzalez and the game-winning sacrifice fly by Miller.

–Field Level Media