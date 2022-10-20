Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez to have hand surgery

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez needs surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right hand, his agent told ESPN.

Ramirez’s agent, Rafa Nieves, told ESPN on Wednesday that the four-time All-Star will have the surgery in early November in Cincinnati and is expected to be fully recovered by spring training.

The Athletic reported Ramirez sustained the injury in mid-June, when he jammed his thumb in a game against the Colorado Rockies. Ramirez underwent an MRI but opted against surgery because he didn’t want to be sidelined for eight weeks, his agent told ESPN.

Ramirez, 30, missed two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the following series but then played through pain for the rest of the season.

He earned his fourth All-Star nod in the process. He batted .280 with 29 home runs, a league-leading 44 doubles and 126 RBIs in 157 games this season.

He hit .400 with two doubles and two RBIs in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, who eliminated the Guardians on Tuesday.

Ramirez is a lifetime .279 hitter with 192 home runs in 10 seasons, all with Cleveland.

