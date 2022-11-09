Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez has thumb surgery

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez had surgery on his right thumb Wednesday and is expected to resume baseball activities in six-to-eight weeks.

The four-time All-Star had his ulnar collateral ligament repaired at Kettering Health in Dayton, Ohio. He should be fully recovered in time for spring training.

Ramirez, 30, sustained the injury in mid-June, when he jammed his thumb in a game against the Colorado Rockies. He missed two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the following series but then played through pain for the rest of the season.

He earned his fourth All-Star nod in the process. He batted .280 with 29 home runs, a league-leading 44 doubles and 126 RBIs in 157 games this season.

He hit .400 with two doubles and two RBIs in the American League Division Series loss to the New York Yankees.

Ramirez is a lifetime .279 hitter with 192 home runs in 10 seasons, all with Cleveland.

