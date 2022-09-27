Guaranteed Rate Field: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - MLB

The Chicago White Sox are one of the most entertaining teams in MLB, making a trip to Guaranteed Rate Field an enjoyable experience for all baseball fans. Before making a trip out to the ballpark in Chicago, here’s everything you need to know before walking inside Guaranteed Rate Field.

Where is Guaranteed Rate Field?

Guaranteed Rate Field is in Chicago, Illinois. The address is 333 W 35th St Chicago, Illinois 60616.

Who plays at Guaranteed Rate Field?

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field.

What is the capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field?

The capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field is 40,615, which is the number of seats.

When do the gates open at Guaranteed Rate Field?

The gates at Guaranteed Rate Field open 90 minutes before the first pitch.

Related: MLB free agent rankings 2023

Are you allowed to watch batting practice at Guaranteed Rate Field?

Yes, you can watch batting practice and might be lucky to catch one of the balls the players throw to the stands.

What time do parking lots open at Guaranteed Rate Field?

Credit – MLB

Arrive early to avoid the rush at Guaranteed Rate Field. We have listed the different parking facts you should be aware of.

Pre-Paid Parking in Lots A, B, C, and G are available for $25. Purchase parking in advance below.

are available for $25. Purchase parking in advance below. Day of Game Credit/Debit Parking (Lots F, L) has limited spaces available on the day of the game in the Credit/Debit Lots F and L for $27. All parking transactions are conducted with official staff within the parking lots, not before entry or outside any parking lot.

has limited spaces available on the day of the game in the Credit/Debit Lots F and L for $27. All parking transactions are conducted with official staff within the parking lots, not before entry or outside any parking lot. Disability Parking (Lot B) at Gate 5 of the ballpark is designated for cars displaying state-issued disability placards or license plates. In addition, any guests in need of assistance will be allowed by ballpark personnel to be dropped off and picked up in Lot B. Fans will have access to Lot B and Gate 5.

Can you tailgate at Guaranteed Rate Field?

Tailgating is allowed at all parking lots at Guaranteed Rate Field. Tents and table setups are only permitted in Lot E

What can you bring to the Guaranteed Rate Field?

The only bags allowed in Guaranteed Rate Field are small medically required bags, small clutch purses 9” x 5” x 2” or smaller, and diaper bags with an infant present.

What to eat at Guaranteed Rate Field?

Credit – MLB

There are so many selections of food you can eat when you are at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Comiskey Dog is a classic, with chopped onions, relish, and more. You can also find buffalo chicken fries, Chicago-style deep dish pizzas, and Italian beef sandwiches all along the concourse.

is a classic, with chopped onions, relish, and more. You can also find buffalo chicken fries, Chicago-style deep dish pizzas, and Italian beef sandwiches all along the concourse. The Goose Island Beer is a delicious craft beer for thirsty fans.

is a delicious craft beer for thirsty fans. Polish/Hot Dogs/Bratwursts : You will find countless concession stands selling these staple ballpark food items across the stadium

: You will find countless concession stands selling these staple ballpark food items across the stadium Antique Taco delivers a soft served taco with brisket meat, cilantro, lime, cheese, and more.

delivers a soft served taco with brisket meat, cilantro, lime, cheese, and more. Loaded French Fries serve up a deep dish of French fries with parmesan cheese and jalapenos served in a White Sox batting helmet.

serve up a deep dish of French fries with parmesan cheese and jalapenos served in a White Sox batting helmet. Desert Sweet Potato Fries deliver Sweet Potato fries with Nutella chocolate drizzle.

deliver Sweet Potato fries with Nutella chocolate drizzle. Rainbow Cone is a perfect sweet for fans looking to stay cool on a hot summer day. Available from the rainbow cone stand.

is a perfect sweet for fans looking to stay cool on a hot summer day. Available from the rainbow cone stand. Ice Cream Stands: One ice cream stand outside of Good Island in the outfield right field section serves root beer floats and soft-serve ice cream to enjoy

Can you bring food and drinks to Guaranteed Rate Field?

Guests can bring food items in a clear storage bag no larger than a one-gallon freezer bag. You can bring in water under one liter in size that is factory sealed.

Related: Longest hitting streaks ever

How much is a beer at Guaranteed Rate Field?

The price for a beer will cost you $10.75 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

How much is a suite at Guaranteed Rate Field?

Suites at the Guaranteed Rate Field will range between $3,500 – $6,000 depending on the day of the week and suite size.