Groves brothers help Oklahoma down Nebraska

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner Groves scored a season-high 17 points to lead Oklahoma to a 69-56 win over Nebraska on Thursday at the ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The Sooners (4-1) advance to the semifinals of the event, where they’ll take on either Seton Hall or Memphis. The Cornhuskers (3-2) will take on the Seton Hall/Memphis loser.

Groves was 7 of 8 from the floor, making all three of his 3-pointers. His brother, Jacob Groves, added 16 points.

Oklahoma finished 9 of 20 from beyond the arc.

The Sooners used that 3-point shooting to soften the Cornhuskers’ zone early.

Oklahoma’s first five field goals were from beyond the arc, going 5 for 7 on 3-pointers over the first six minutes.

The Sooners grabbed control with a 20-6 run to take a 37-23 lead late in the first half.

Oklahoma was 8 of 11 from the floor during that stretch.

The Huskers trailed 41-34 at halftime and cut the deficit to six with 13 minutes left but the Sooners scored six quick points, Nebraska missed six consecutive shots and the Sooners regained control for good.

Jalen Hill scored 13 for Oklahoma, while Grant Sherfield added 10 points and eight assists.

While the Sooners had success from behind the 3-point line, Nebraska struggled. The Huskers were just 3 of 14 (21.4 percent) from beyond the arc and missed their first eight 3-point tries of the second half, not connecting on one until the closing seconds.

Juwan Gary led the Huskers with 16 points while Emmanuel Bandoumel added 13.

Nebraska shot just 57.9 percent (11 of 19) from the free-throw line, but they stuck in the game in large part due to the free-throw disparity.

The Huskers attacked the Sooners at the basket, helping to get Hill and Tanner Groves into foul trouble in the first half. Meanwhile, Oklahoma attempted just three free throws — none in the second half.

–Field Level Media