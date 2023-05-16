Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has surgery on toe

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane underwent a surgical procedure to repair a fracture of the medial sesamoid bone in his right big toe.

Bane is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Grizzlies said in a statement Tuesday.

Bane, 24, sustained the injury during the Grizzlies’ 114-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 11. He sat out the team’s next 17 games, returning to action on Dec. 23.

Bane averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists through 58 games (all starts) this season.

He owns career averages of 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 202 games (151 starts) in three NBA seasons, all with the Grizzlies.

–Field Level Media