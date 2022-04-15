Grizz snag playoff berth for NBA 2K League’s Tipoff

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Grizz Gaming downed Magic Gaming 71-65 on Friday to clinch a playoff berth in the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament.

The top four teams in each of the four groups grabbed places in the 16-team playoff bracket, meaning the Grizz and Magic were fighting for the final spot out of Group D. With the win, the Grizz finished 2-3 and in fourth place, while the Magic ended up 1-4 and tied for fifth.

Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz paced the Grizz with 25 points and 10 assists. Justin “Kapp” Kaplan led the Magic with 24 points and six assists.

In other Friday action, Jazz Gaming routed Cavs Legion GC 85-60 to finish at 5-0 atop Group A. Lakers Gaming wound up second in Group A at 4-1 after a 93-80 win over Blazer5 Gaming. T-Wolves Gaming (3-2) edged Pistons GT (2-3) by a 79-75 count to determine third place in Group A.

DUX Infinitos (4-1) wrapped up second place in Group B thanks to a 71-59 victory over Kings Guard Gaming (1-4). Pacers Gaming (1-4) nipped Mavs Gaming (2-3) by a 68-64 score, but it wasn’t enough to advance in Group D. Knicks Gaming (3-2) took third place in Group D with an 85-82 win over NetsGC (4-1).

The Tipoff’s playoffs run from Wednesday through April 23. The competition will be held in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The NBA 2K League season will continue through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

NBA 2K League — The Tipoff final group-play records

Group A (Western Conference)

1. Jazz Gaming, 5-0

2. Lakers Gaming, 4-1

3. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-2

4. Pistons GT, 2-3

5. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-4

6. Cavs Legion GC, 0-5

Group B (Western Conference)

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-1

T1. DUX Infinitos, 4-1

3. Bucks Gaming, 3-2

4. Mavs Gaming, 2-3

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-4

T5. Pacers Gaming, 1-4

Group C (Eastern Conference)

1. Gen.G Tigers, 5-0

2. Wizards District Gaming, 4-1

T3. 76ers GC, 2-3

T3. Heat Check Gaming, 2-3

T5. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-4

T5. Hawks Talon GC, 1-4

Group D (Eastern Conference)

T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 4-1

T1. NetsGC, 4-1

3. Knicks Gaming, 3-2

4. Grizz Gaming, 2-3

T5. Magic Gaming, 1-4

T5. Hornets Venom GT, 1-4

–Field Level Media