Green Bay Packers have ‘done a lot of work’ on this position before 2024 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers addressed their biggest need months before the 2024 NFL Draft by signing safety Xavier McKinney. With the draft fast approaching, it appears the Packers front office has spent significant time this offseason evaluating another position on defense.

Green Bay viewed its defense last season as a disappointment, which led to defensive coordinator Joe Barry being fired and replaced by Jeff Hafley. After hiring Hafley, the Packers went out and made McKinney one of the highest-paid NFL players at his position to fill a void at the most important spot in Hafley’s system.

However, there is plenty of more work to do. Green Bay loves having added depth at edge rusher and that position needs to be addressed after Kingsley Enagbare suffered an ACL tear in January. Beyond pass rusher, there are several other Packers team needs on both sides of the ball.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, offensive line and cornerback have been mentioned around the league as some of the top Packers draft needs in 2024. However, the NFL Draft analyst also revealed that Green Bay is showing a lot of interest in off-ball linebackers.

“But I’ve also heard that the team has done a lot of work on the linebacker class, and finding a running mate for Quay Walker in the middle of the defense seems to be high on the priority list. With two second-round picks (Nos. 41 and 58), Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper could fit. And if Green Bay waits until Day 3 to address the position, people I’ve spoken to have suggested Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace.” Jordan Reid on the Green Bay Packers’ interest in linebackers ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Green Bay is highly unlikely to use the 25th overall pick on a linebacker, in large part because there isn’t an off-ball linebacker in 2024 who is viewed as a first-round talent. However, the position could easily be addressed on Day 2 as the Packers have two second-round picks and two third-round picks.

Our early Packers draft projection for 2024 is that the team will take an offensive lineman in the first round followed by a cornerback with its first selection in Round 2. After that, either the 58th overall pick (Round 2) or the 88th overall pick (Round 3) could be used on an off-ball linebacker to start next to Quay Walker.

