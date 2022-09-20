Visiting Great American Ballpark: This is what you need to know

Credit - David Myers - Wiki Commons

Great American Ballpark is one of the most hitter-friendly stadiums in MLB and an absolute treat to visit for baseball fans who are fans of a great view and the opportunity to watch home runs. Before taking a trip to watch the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark, here’s everything you must know before arriving at the stadium.

Where is Great American Ballpark located?

Great American Ballpark is located in Cincinnati, Ohio. The address to the stadium is 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Who plays at the Great American Ballpark?

The Cincinnati Reds play at the Great American Ballpark.

Who owns Great American Ballpark?

Hamilton County is the owner of Great American Ballpark.

When was the Great American Ballpark built?

The Great American Ballpark was built on March 31, 2003.

What is the seating capacity of Great American Ballpark?

The seating capacity is 42,319 people at the Great American Ballpark.

Are umbrellas allowed at Great American Ballpark?

Umbrellas are permitted in the ballpark. For the safety of your fellow fans, don’t open your umbrella in a crowded area.

What can you bring into Great American Ballpark?

Guests who want to bring in a bag must follow the rules below. All of the bags below must not exceed the size of 16”x16”x8”. You may take food and soft drinks that can fit in the coolers or bags listed.

Bags used specifically for medical purposes (excluding backpack-type containers)

Bags are explicitly used for infant care purposes.

Purses

Soft Sided Coolers that contain food and non-alcoholic drinks in sealed plastic bottles

Food bags

Unopened drinks in sealed plastic bottles that are non-alcoholic

What time does Great American Ballpark open before a game?

All gates at Great American Ballpark open 90 minutes before a scheduled game start.

How much is the parking at Great American Ballpark?

There are a few options for parking in both east and west downtown Cincinnati. Here are a few of the best options.

Central Riverfront Garage – $5-$20

East Garage – $5-$20

Central Riverfront Garage West – $10 – $30

How much is a hot dog and beer at Great American Ballpark?

The price for a hot dog is $5.99, and the cost of a beer is $6.49.

What are the best seats at Great American Ballpark?

The best seats will be located behind home plate in the Diamond Club or Scout seats.

Can you smoke at Great American Ballpark?

There are designated smoking areas outside Gate B behind section 119 available for those wishing to smoke.

What to eat at Great American Ballpark?

There are multiple places to grab some good food at Great American Ballpark. Here is a list of all the places you can get food and the section they are located at.

1869 Burger , Scouts Club

, Scouts Club All Beef Frank , Sections 105, 113, 117, 130, 143, 401, 404, 511, 514,

, Sections 105, 113, 117, 130, 143, 401, 404, 511, 514, Big Red Smokey , Sections 105, 117, 130, 133, 137, 143, 401, 404, 511, 514

, Sections 105, 117, 130, 133, 137, 143, 401, 404, 511, 514 Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip , Sections 119, 531

, Sections 119, 531 Buffalo Chicken Fries , Sections 109, 139, 534

, Sections 109, 139, 534 Chicken Fingers & Fries , Sections 119,130, 514

, Sections 119,130, 514 Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich, Section 138

Gluten-Free Options Food

Various Fruits , Sections 127, 427

, Sections 127, 427 Variety of Salads (no crouton) , Sections 127, 427

, Sections 127, 427 Veggie Mix , Sections 127,427

, Sections 127,427 Hummus , Sections 127,427

, Sections 127,427 Veggie Dogs , Sections 116, 132, 516, 525, Scouts Club

, Sections 116, 132, 516, 525, Scouts Club French Fries , Sections 109, 139, 534

, Sections 109, 139, 534 Montgomery Inn Pulled Pork , Sections 113, 118, 130, 401, 514, 531, 534

, Sections 113, 118, 130, 401, 514, 531, 534 Gluten-Free Hot Dog Buns , Sections 116, 132, 516, 525

, Sections 116, 132, 516, 525 Soft Serve Ice Cream , Sections 115,132, 522

, Sections 115,132, 522 Popcorn , Sections 105, 113, 118, 143, 404, 517, 525, 532, Scouts Club

, Sections 105, 113, 118, 143, 404, 517, 525, 532, Scouts Club Nachos & Cheese, Sections 103, 109, 128, 133, 515, 519, 532

Best-rated hotels nearby Great American Ballpark?

If you want to stay close to Great American Ballpark, we have a few hotels that can be the perfect fit for you. They are all close to the stadium and are within walking distance if you want to save on parking.