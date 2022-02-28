Gonzaga remains No. 1 after loss to Saint Mary’s

Feb 26, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) wipes his face with his jersey during the second half against the Saint Mary’s Gaels at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga is still No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 following a wild week in which the Bulldogs and seven other top-10 teams suffered losses.

Gonzaga (24-3) received 46 of the 61 first-place votes after seeing its 17-game winning streak end Saturday with a 67-57 loss at Saint Mary’s (24-6), which climbed from No. 23 to No. 19 in the poll released Monday.

Arizona (25-3) held on to the No. 2 spot despite Saturday’s 79-63 loss at Colorado.

No. 3 Baylor (24-5) and No. 4 Duke (25-4) were the only top-10 teams from last week’s poll that didn’t take a loss. The Bears jumped seven spots and earned four first-place votes, while the Blue Devils rose three spots and got 11 votes.

No. 5 Auburn (25-4) leads the rest of the new-look top 10, followed by Kansas (23-5), Kentucky (23-6), Purdue (24-5), Providence (24-3) and Wisconsin (23-5).

No. 11 Villanova (21-7) and No. 12 Texas Tech (22-7) each fell three spots and out of the top 10.

No. 17 UCLA (21-6) and No. 20 Illinois (20-8) each tumbled five slots for the week’s biggest slides.

No. 22 Murray State (28-2) fell three places despite extending its winning streak to 18 games, tied with unranked South Dakota State for the nation’s longest active streak.

No new teams joined the poll and none dropped out.

–Field Level Media