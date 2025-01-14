World Golf Rankings: Evaluating the best players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf following the 2025 Sony Open

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top 15 of our world golf rankings continue to shuffle. The 2025 PGA Tour season is two weeks in as Nick Taylor edged out Nico Echavarria on the second playoff hole at the Sony Open in Hawaii. With the win, Taylor improved his status with golf fans around the world. As the PGA schedule continues to play out and the LIV season grows near, take a look at our latest rankings of the top 15 players right now.

15. Russell Henley

Russell Henley jumped Tyrrell Hatton and Billy Horschel to No. 15 in the world golf rankings. Henley played both The Sentry and the Sony Open to kick off his 2025 schedule. The 36-year-old tied for 30th at The Sentry. It was followed by tying for 10th at the Sony Open where he shot all four rounds under par. Also read: World Golf Rankings: Breaking down last week’s top 15 after the first weekend of 2025

14. Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre remained in the No. 14 spot of this week’s world golf rankings. Like Henley, MacIntyre played both PGA Tour events in Hawaii. He struggled a bit this week, especially on Saturday, shooting a 1-over 71. However, he bounced back with a 3-under 67 in Sunday’s final round with five birdies on the scorecard. Related: 10 best and worst performances from the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025, Including Tom Kim And Nick Taylor

13. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala also remained in his position in this week’s world golf rankings. Theegala tied for 37th at the Sony Open at 8-under par. The Pepperdine alum supported his nearby community with the ongoing wildfires impacting Pacific Palisades, CA, and the surrounding areas. Prior to the Sony Open, Theegala said he would donate $100 for every birdie and $250 for every eagle. As a result, he is donating $1,500 after making 15 birdies this past week in Hawaii. Also read: The 10 best and worst performances at The Sentry 2025, including Sahith Theegala

12. Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay dropped one spot in the world golf rankings to No. 12. Cantlay did not play in the second leg of the Hawaii Swing but is in the field for the American Express. The Southern California native and UCLA alum will be teeing it up this week in the Coachella Valley. He is also one of the big names to watch this week. Also read: PGA Tour reportedly close to changing FedEx Cup format

11. Keegan Bradley

As a result of Cantlay’s dropping one spot, Keegan Bradley switched places in this week’s world golf rankings. Bradley had a great week to wrap up his trip to Hawaii. After placing 15th at The Sentry, he finished tied for sixth at the Sony Open. His best round came on Saturday when he shot a 6-under 64, including a bogey-free 5-under 30 on his final nine holes. Bradley, who is also the Team USA Ryder Cup Captain, is currently 16th in the U.S. rankings. The top six automatically earn a spot on the team when the event begins in eight months. As a result, there is a solid chance he could be playing and leading the United States at the Ryder Cup in September.

10. Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood dropped one spot this week to No. 10. Fleetwood competed in the Team Cup on the DP World Tour in Dubai last weekend. Playing for Team Great Britain and Ireland (GB&I), Fleetwood’s squad took down Team Continental Europe 17-8. Fleetwood went 4-0 in his matches, including taking down Francesco Molinari in three team matches. The other was a singles win over Matthieu Pavon. Also read: PGA Tour announces newly proposed changes to increase competition

9. Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau moved up one spot to No. 9 in the world golf rankings. Outside of his work on YouTube, we will not see DeChambeau on a competitive stage until the LIV Golf season begins. The first event of the LIV Golf season takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 6-8. Also read: The Showdown 2024: Highlights from the PGA vs. LIV match

8. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland sits at No. 8 in this week’s world golf rankings. Hovland did not compete at The Sony Open last weekend. He is preparing for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic this weekend in the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series. Hovland is working with his new swing coach TJ Yeaton in Dubai after splitting from Joe Mayo. This was the second time Hovland and Mayo split in 13 months. Hovland is looking to win the Dubai Desert Classic for the second time and first since 2022. Also read: 10 Bold predictions for 2025 PGA Tour season, including Viktor Hovland

7. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark also remained in his spot on this week’s world golf rankings. Like Hovland, Clark also did not play in the Sony Open. This was due to playing in the first TGL event in Florida last Tuesday. Bay Golf Club, which features Clark, Ludvig Aberg, and Shane Lowry, got the win over New York Golf Club 9-2 in the inaugural event. Clark will be teeing it up this week with New York Golf’s Rickie Fowler at The American Express. Related: Who has the most major wins of all time and who the current stars, like Clark, looking up to?

6. Ludvig Aberg

5. Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Sentry, did score as much as he did at Kapalua, shooting 11-under par and tying for 16th. Matsuyama became the seventh player to win both Hawaii events after also winning the Sony Open in 2022. The players who previously accomplished that are Jim Furyk, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh, Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Smith. Also read: Where Hideki Matsuyama stands on the list of Masters champions

4. Collin Morikawa (5.8979)

Collin Morikawa has had the biggest connection to some major wildfires as of late. In 2023, Morikawa’s family had a restaurant that burnt down in the Maui wildfires. Now, Morikawa grew up in Los Angeles, near the Palisades Fire. His TGL team, LA Golf Club is teaming up to support those affected. They want those to watch their TGL match on Tuesday from the Cosm in Inglewood and bring necessary supplies to those in need. Also read: Open Championship Future Sites: Everything You Need to Know

3. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, who was in Florida last week for the first TGL match, is now headed to Dubai as the reigning Dubai Desert Classic Champion. McIlroy is looking for a fifth win in this event and his 19th DP World Tour win of his career. He has also won each of the last three DP World Tour titles. Related: Where Rory McIlroy 2011 U.S. Open title stands on the list of winners

2. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele remains firmly at the No. 2 in the world golf rankings. He was part of the TGL first event last week, playing for New York Golf Club. His team includes Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young. On Monday, the PGA Tour announced that he withdrew from The American Express field. No reason was given for his withdrawal. Travel could play a factor having to go from Hawaii to Florida to the Coachella Valley in a two-week span. Also read: A look at every Open Championship winner: Where Xander Schauffele stands as a Claret Jug holder

1. Scottie Scheffler

