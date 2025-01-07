World Golf Rankings: Breaking down the game’s top 15 players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The 2025 PGA Tour season’s first event is in the books, with Hideki Matsuyama defeating Collin Morikawa at The Sentry. Both Matsuyama and Morikawa were inside the top 10 of last week’s world golf rankings. There is also one player from LIV Golf who cracked this week’s top 15, and Tyrrell Hatton dropped one spot. Here is a look at this week’s top 15 players in the world golf rankings.

15. Billy Horschel (3.2698 points)

Credit: Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Horschel moves up one spot to No. 15 after competing in the Sentry last week. Horschel struggled a bit, finishing in 51st place at 10 under par. On a scoreable course at Kapalua, Horschel bookended his tournament with 1-under 72. He also had 4-under 69s in the middle rounds for his first tournament of 2025. Also read: World Golf Rankings: Breaking down the top 15 ahead of 2025

14. Robert MacIntyre (3.3769)

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robert MacIntyre remained in the No. 14 spot of this week’s world golf rankings. MacIntyre made his first appearance at Kapalua last week and tied for 15th at 21-under par. He had two, 7-under 66s in the second and fourth rounds to fuel his finish in Hawaii. He is now preparing for this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii and is one of the names to watch in Honolulu. Related: The top PGA Tour rookies to watch in 2025

13. Sahith Theegala (3.4558)

Credit: Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala also remained in his position of this week’s world golf rankings. He struggled a bit in the opening round of the Sentry with a 3-over 76. That was in large part, due to the soft conditions, which challenged the field in the first round. However, Theegala responded, going 68-67-66 over his final 54 holes to finish tied for 36th at 15-under par. Like MacIntyre, Theegala will compete at the Sony Open in Hawaii before the West Coast Swing begins. Also read: The 10 best and worst performances at The Sentry last week, including Sahith Theegala

12. Keegan Bradley (3.5081)

Credit: Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Bradley is at No. 12 in the world golf rankings. Bradley opened his 2025 season by finishing in 15th place with MacIntyre at The Sentry. Bradley shot a 9-under 64 in the second round to highlight his tournament, stamped by an eagle on the par-5 18th hole. In the second round, Bradley led the field in strokes gained total and finished fourth in strokes gained putting heading into the weekend. Also read: PGA Tour reportedly close to changing FedEx Cup format

11. Patrick Cantlay (3.5102)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Patrick Cantlay also remained in his position in the world golf rankings. Cantlay also finished tied for 15th with Bradley and MacIntyre at 21-under par. Despite shooting a 1-over 74 in the first round, Cantlay came back Friday and shot a bogey-free 9-under 64. Cantlay had two eagles in the second round, on the par-5 fifth, and a chip-in eagle on the par-4 12th. He continued that momentum Saturday with an 8-under 65, which included making six birdies in a seven-hole span. Also read: 2025 Golf schedule: Upcoming PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf schedule

10. Bryson DeChambeau (3.7119)

Credit: Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau remained in the No. 10 spot in this week’s world golf rankings. Outside of his work on YouTube, we will not see DeChambeau on a competitive stage until the LIV Gofl season begins. The first event of the LIV Golf season takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 6-8. Related: Where Bryson DeChambeau’s second U.S. Open title stands on the list of winners

9. Tommy Fleetwood (3.7119)

Credit:

Tommy Fleetwood is at No. 9 of the world golf rankings this week. Fleetwood did not commit to The Sentry last week. He has only played the Sentry once in his career on the PGA Tour, which came last year. Fleetwood finished 47th last year and is gearing up for some of the top events on the DP World Tour schedule later this month. Also read: PGA Tour announces newly proposed changes to increase competition

8. Viktor Hovland (4.2505)

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Viktor Hovland sits at No. 8 in this week’s world golf rankings. Hovland, who dealt with a left toe fracture last week, finished tied for 36th at 15-under par with Theegala. Hovland also parted ways with his swing coach, Joe Mayo, for the second time in 13 months. He and Mayo had split in late 2023, a few months after winning the FedEx Cup. The two reunited prior to the PGA Championship last May where he finished in third place. In regard to his swing last week, Hovland went to a double pump swing at The Sentry with his driver. Also read: 10 Bold predictions for 2025 PGA Tour season, including Tiger Woods shocking fans in the new year

7. Wyndham Clark (4.5075)

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wyndham Clark also remained in his spot of this week’s world golf rankings. Clark finished tied for 15th with Bradley and Cantlay at 21-under par. Clark had three 4-under 69s and a 9-under 64 second round at Kapalua. In his bogey-free second round, Clark had seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch. He also scored a 7-under 30 on the back nine. Related: Who has the most major wins of all time and who the current stars, like Wyndham Clark, looking up to?

6. Ludvig Aberg (5.4715)

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ludvig Aberg drops one spot to No. 6 of the world golf rankings this week. Aberg finished tied for fifth at 24-under par in his second straight start at Kapalua. Aberg, who tied for 47th last year, started the same in the first two rounds of 69-70. However, the difference from 2024 to 2025 was his third round. Last year, he shot a 4-over 77 in the third round. This year: a bogey-free 8-under 65. Aberg took full advantage of moving day this year at The Sentry. Related: The Skins Game Returns In 2025: 10 Players We Want To See In Unique Format, Including Ludvig Aberg

5. Hideki Matsuyama (5.8860)

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Hideki Matsuyama moves up one spot to No. 5 in the world golf rankings following his win at The Sentry. Matsuyama finished at 35-under par, which set a new PGA Tour record for the lowest score in relation to par. He recorded three 8-under 65s and an 11-under 62 in the third round to secure the win. The highlight shot of the week was his hole-out eagle from 107 yards on the par-4 third in the final round. Also read: Open Championship Future Sites: Everything You Need to Know

4. Collin Morikawa (5.9951)

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa remains at No. 4 in this week’s world golf rankings. Most of the time, when a player shoots 32-under par, they win. However, it did not work for Morikawa, who settled as the runner-up and lost by three. Morikawa led the field in greens in regulation at 91.67% and second in driving accuracy at 81.67% in finding fairways. Morikawa also had 32 birdies to just two bogeys in his opening tournament of 2025. Also read: A look at every Open Championship winner: Where Collin Morikawa stands as a Claret Jug holder

3. Rory McIlroy (7.5273)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Rory McIlroy remains at No. 3 in the world golf rankings. Like Fleetwood, McIlroy did not compete in the Sentry. McIlroy tied for fourth in the 2019 Sentry for his only appearance at Kapalua. In previous years, McIlroy has had mixed feelings about starting the year in Hawaii, choosing to wait. As a result, he chooses to play in a similarly highly competitive field on the DP World Tour before the second Signature event on the PGA Tour. Also read: The Showdown 2024: Highlights from the PGA vs. LIV match, including Rory McIlroy making clutch putts

2. Xander Schauffele (9.0973)

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele sits at No. 2 this week in the world golf rankings. In a week where low scores were the name of the game, Schauffele could not find that, especially early. He went 72-70 in the first rounds due to not making putts. He ranked 47th in strokes gained, putting in the opening round and 56th in the second round. However, Schauffele turned things around with a 7-under 66 to finish sixth in that putting category. But there is time for the reigning PGA Champion and Open Champion to get hot with the putter. Also read: 10 winners and losers from the 4 major championships in 2024, including Xander Schauffele

1. World Golf Rankings leader: Scottie Scheffler (15.6754)

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK