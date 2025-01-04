PGA Tour reportedly close to changing FedEx Cup format

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour is reportedly close to changing the format of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

According to The Athletic’s Gabby Herzig, “the PGA Tour is in advanced discussions to revamp the Tour Championship into a bracket-style event.”

Herzig reports that the Tour is considering a bracket format with head-to-head action, which could be implemented as early as this year. The first round of the 2025 Tour Championship begins Aug. 21.

The proposed bracket would resemble the NCAA Tournament format in men’s and women’s basketball. Discussions are ongoing, including TV deals and format details.

NBC, which will broadcast the 2025 Tour Championship, has experience with non-stroke play golf tournaments, having covered previous Presidents Cups, Ryder Cups, and NCAA golf championships.

From 1999-2023, the PGA Tour hosted the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas. It was the Tour’s only match-play event before being discontinued in 2024.

Past PGA Tour playoff formats

Since 2019, the PGA Tour’s format has consisted of three rounds. From 2019-22, the format included 125 players for the first event, 70 for the second, and 30 for the Tour Championship. From 2023 to present, the format shifted to 70-50-30.

The Tour also implemented a starting strokes format based on players’ FedEx Cup regular-season standings. First place began at 10-under par, second at 8-under, and third at 7-under, creating a “handicap” for most top players.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler called the current FedEx format “silly” because the playoffs come down to one tournament.

From 2007-18, the Tour crowned two champions at the Tour Championship: one for the tournament itself and another for the season-long FedEx Cup. This format created confusion between the tournament winner and overall points leader.

In 2017, Xander Schauffele won the Tour Championship, but Justin Thomas claimed the FedEx Cup despite finishing one stroke behind Schauffele.

The following year, fans mobbed the 18th green as Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship. However, Justin Rose, who finished fourth and five strokes behind Woods, won the FedEx Cup.

What the new format bracket could like

A proposed three-event FedEx Cup schedule could potentially look like this:

Players ranked 1-60 in FedEx Cup standings automatically advance to the playoff bracket, seeded across four regions similar to March Madness.

Players ranked 61-100 compete in a Monday qualifier at TPC Southwind (FedEx St. Jude Championship site). The top four advance to fill the No. 16 seeds.

First and second rounds occur during the FedEx St. Jude Championship as 36-hole match-play events.

Sweet 16 and Elite 8 matchups take place at the BMW Championship.

Final Four and championship round played at the Tour Championship.

Players eliminated in round of 32 or later advance to a consolation stroke-play format at the BMW Championship and Tour Championship to determine places 5-32.

Semifinal losers compete for third place.

The effect for 2026 and beyond for the PGA Tour

If implemented this year, the bracket format would affect future Tour status. It could look something along the lines of:

Top 32 earn exemption into Signature Events, Masters, PGA Championship, and The Open (if not already exempt).

Players ranked 33-100 retain full status for the following season.

Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 expand to 17 total spots, allowing a 50-player minimum for future Signature events.

