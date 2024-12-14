The Skins Game Returns In 2025: 10 Players We Want To See In Unique Format, Including Xander Schauffele

On Thursday, It was revealed that the PGA Tour will be a part of bringing back the legendary Skins Game golf battle in 2025.

Pro Shop, a golf media and commerce company, is teaming up with the PGA Tour to bring back this event after a 15-year hiatus. The popular game will make its official return on Black Friday of next year.

“The Skins Game embodies everything we strive for at Pro Shop – celebrating the rich traditions of golf while creating premium entertainment that resonates with today’s modern audience,” said Chad Mumm, co-founder of Pro Shop. “We’re thrilled to partner with Propagate and the PGA TOUR to reimagine this legendary competition, blending the game’s storied history with fresh energy and excitement for a new generation of fans.”

This comes as the PGA Tour will also have the TGL league during the 2025 season on Mondays from January to March, expanding its opportunity to see the best players in the world.

The offseason skins game first started in 1983 and featured the game’s biggest stars, like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson. As time went on, more stars participated, including Tiger Woods and Fred Couples, with the latter winning six times.

With this event returning in 11 months, here are 10 players we want to see compete in next year’s skins game.