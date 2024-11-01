PGA Tour announces newly proposed changes to increase competition

Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour unveiled several proposed alterations to its fields and FedEx Cup points structure this week, marking the latest evolution of the Tour.

Multiple subcommittees on the Player Advisory Council (PAC) submitted different proposals to the Policy Board for a Nov. 18 vote. Approved changes will take effect for the 2026 PGA Tour season.

These proposals follow the Tour’s return to a regular season format for the first time in 12 years and recent modifications to the FedEx Cup Playoff format, which changed from 125-70-30 to 70-50-30 players at each of the three events.

Here is a look at the proposed changes.

PGA Tour’s full status lowers to 100, Korn Ferry Tour lowers Tour cards to 20

The number 125 has long been crucial for maintaining PGA Tour status. Under the new proposal, only 100 players would receive full status, with a conditional category for those finishing between 101-125 in the standings. This change primarily affects players without exemptions from Tour wins. However, these players have played well enough to continue playing at the highest level.

This change affects the competition on the PGA Tour. Every year, players, especially those that are not exempt, try to figure out how to be exempt each year.

Peter Malnati, an eight-member PAC representative who has been on the Tour since 2014, exemplifies the current system’s challenges. Despite only recently winning the Valspar Championship — his first victory in nine years — Malnati maintained his card throughout that period.

His experience of making players earn their membership cards values how difficult it will be.

Like 125 being the notable on the PGA Tour, 30 has been prominent on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour, which is equivalent to the NBA’s G League, helps grow players into future PGA Tour stars.

Many players have gone through the Korn Ferry Tour, including Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, the two best players on the planet.

FedEx Cup points distribution boosts runners-up

As a result of the lower number of players earning Tour cards, the PAC made a proposal in regard to the FedEx Cup points.

When these players are competing down the stretch in tournaments, the pressure continues to increase.

However, when a player wins, they get nearly a nearly 200 points more than the runner-up. The PAC proposed that there is a slight increase in points for the runners-up at the four majors and The Players Championship. In addition, the points would decrease for 11th and beyond.

There would be a slight decrease in those who finish seven and beyond at Signature Events.

Finishing top-seven at a signature event is equivalent to finishing in the top 10% in the field. Finishing top 11 at a major is anywhere from being in the top 5-7%. Ending in the second-place spot on the leaderboard and getting more points can go a long way in the season-long race.

For example, two-time major champion Justin Thomas was the first man out of the playoffs in 2023. It put an end to his playoff streak, which began since the beginning of his career.

PGA Tour field sizes changes

When play is suspended due to darkness, affected players must return the following morning to complete their rounds, then wait several hours before beginning their next round.

To change that, another proposal was to shorten one-course and open tournaments from 144 players to 120. The biggest named tournament this impacts is The Players Championship.

This is more of a logistical thing rather than a competition topic. On side note, that means that the greenskeepers have to wait for players to finish that hole before replacing the pins for the next round.

In addition, another proposal was to limit qualifying positions with fields less than 144 players during the regular season. Data indicates that 65% to 70% of Monday qualifiers do not make the cut.

This is to ensure that it is difficult, but worthwhile to earn a PGA Tour start.

Amateurs get more incentive

One other notable change involves amateurs. Ten months ago, University of Alabama Crimson Tide sophomore Nick Dunlap won the American Express. He became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

The PAC wants to reward the PGA Tour’s next generation. The rule change would be that if amateurs finishes in the top 10 at a tournament, would earn an exemption into the next open tournament.

In addition, a player would earn an extra point in the PGA Tour University Accelerated for a top five finish. That goes a long way because the Tour hands out one PGA Tour for the top finisher in the PGA Tour University standings for the top collegiate underclassmen.

These players can earn points based on their performance in college, amateur and professional golf events.