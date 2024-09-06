PGA Tour: 10 winners and losers from the 2024 regular season, including Xander Schauffele

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The 2024 PGA Tour season is in the books as Scottie Scheffler claimed his first FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship. Scheffler won the FedEx Cup by four strokes over Collin Morikawa. It caps off a season in which the PGA Tour returned to a calendar-year schedule for the first time in 12 years. Now, the fall portion of the schedule is designed for players to be in position to retain their PGA Tour membership. Here are 10 winners and losers from the 2024 PGA Tour regular season.

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler recorded wins seven times and also won a gold medal this season. The seven PGA Tour wins are the most since Tiger Woods in 17 years. Four of those seven victories came at the Signature Events, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler became the first player to win back-to-back Players Championships. He also became the first player to win the Players Championship, the Masters, and the FedEx Cup in the same year. In total, Scheffler received $62.2 million in earnings as he was arrested during the PGA Championship and had his first child.

Loser: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy won three times worldwide, including twice on the PGA Tour in back-to-back starts. However, there were also moments where McIlroy had chances to win. None were bigger than his opportunity at the U.S. Open when he committed three bogeys over his final five holes to lose the lead. It would have been McIlroy's first major championship in a decade. He also just missed out on medal contention at the Olympics. McIlroy now goes into 2025 looking to scale back on a potential 27-event schedule like he did this year.

Winner: Xander Schauffele

One player who did not flop in major championships in 2024 was Xander Schauffele. He was able to rack up his first major victory at the PGA Championship when he sunk a six-footer for the win on the final hole. Two months later, Schauffele won his second major at the Open Championship with a final round 65. He also had three runner-up finishes at The Players Championship, Wells Fargo Championship, and the FedEx St. Jude. Not only does his consecutive cut streak stay alive at 55, but he also recorded the lowest bogey percentage in PGA Tour history at 9.49%.

Winner: Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa had a solid 2024 PGA Tour season, despite not recording a win. Morikawa made the cut at all four majors, like Schauffele. He did not finish worse than 16th at a major, highlighted by his third-place finish at the Masters and fourth at the PGA Championship. Morikawa was able to return to the top five in the world golf rankings by season's end. This comes as he recorded his best finish at the Tour Championship.

Loser: Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland had a struggling 2024 season as the reigning FedEx Cup champion. He had to work a lot at the FedEx St. Jude Championship just to get into the Tour Championship field. He entered the playoffs outside the top 50 and was able to finish as the runner-up in Memphis. That was just his second top 10 of the season with the other coming at the PGA Championship. His third-place finish at the PGA Championship came after he reunited with his swing coach, Joe Mayo, after splitting up before the season began. In seven starts before the PGA Championship and without Mayo, Hovland's best finish was T19.

Winner: Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala had the bitter taste of being outside the cut to make the Tour Championship field. He made sure that would not happen again as he was in the top 10 entering the FedEx Cup Playoffs and finished third after the Tour Championship. The biggest improvement from last season to this one was his strokes gained off-the-tee numbers. He went from 134th to 22nd. He also went from 172nd in driving accuracy percentage to 91st. Those improvements off the tee went a long way to his success in 2024.

Loser: Max Homa

Max Homa did not have the best of seasons where he was unable to contend. Although he missed only three cuts, he had just three top 10s, with all of them coming before the PGA Championship. He was third at the Masters to highlight his season with two T8s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Wells Fargo Championship. However, since a missed cut at the U.S. Open, his best finish across his final six starts was 33rd. That also includes a 61st-place finish and two 70th-place finishes.

Winner: Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap, who was not a professional entering the season and was a sophomore at the University of Alabama, won the American Express. He became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991. Just that in itself is a memory of a lifetime. He then turned pro, and seven months later, he won again at the Barracuda Championship. Because he was an amateur, he did not receive the 500 points for winning the American Express. However, it was definitely a year to remember for Dunlap, with two wins and easily being in the rookie of the year conversation.

Loser: Tom Kim

Tom Kim did not have the 2024 season that he had hoped for. It ended two weeks early when he was the first man out from making the 50-man BMW Championship field. Kim had just two top 10s in 2024 which came at the RBC Canadian Open and the Travelers Championship. Like Hovland, he was not able to contend, despite making 18-of-23 cuts.

Winner: Adam Scott

