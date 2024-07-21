Open Championship: Biggest winners and losers as Xander Schauffele hoists the Claret Jug

Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the final round of the Open Championship, figuring out who was going to hoist the Claret Jug after 18 more holes was a question. Would it be one of the veterans in Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry or Justin Rose? Would it be one of the newer faces in Thirston Lawrence or Daniel Brown? Or would it be one of the stars in Xander Schauffele or Scottie Scheffler to raise the Claret? Those questions was because of a crowded leaderboard at the top after the weather pushed the 54-hole lead to just 4-under. As the final round progressed, Xander Schauffele shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 to win the Open Championship at 9-under par. He defeated Justin Rose and Billy Horschel by two shots. Here are the 10 biggest winners and losers from the final major of 2024.

Winner: Xander Schauffele, 2024 Champion Golfer of the Year

Xander Schauffele went from not winning a major entering to hoisting two major championship trophies this year alone. In a week where the early part of the back nine was the most challenge part, Schauffele made the only birdie in the final round on the 11th. That was followed by making three birdies in four holes on 13, 14 and 16. The only player to shoot 65 or better in the final round to win a major more than once in their career was Jack Nicklaus. Schauffele became the first player to accomplish that in the same season. In addition, it marks the first time since 1982 the United States has won all four majors in the same calendar year.

Winner: Justin Rose

Englishman Justin Rose was hoping to win the Open Championship to break the longest major drought after his 2013 U.S. Open win. However, he would come up just short. However, there is a lot to be proud for the 43-year-old. Rose, who qualified into this year's Open Championship, earns an exemption into next year's event by finishing inside the top 10. This is Rose's second T2 finish and first since 2018. It is also his second top 10 at a major this year after a T6 at the PGA Championship a couple months ago.

Loser: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's mentality coming into the week was refreshing and more positive after his U.S. Open heartbreak. However, the positivity was unable to translate onto the golf course, going 78-75 and missing the cut for the first time this season. In addition, it is just McIlroy's third missed cut at a major since the 2019 Open Championship. McIlroy now has a couple of weeks to prepare for a difficult four-week stretch that begins with the Olympics immediately before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Winners: Shane Lowry & Billy Horschel

Shane Lowry and Billy Horschel, both 37 years old, know that time is running out to win a major. For Lowry, he has already won a major. However, for Horschel, he is still major-less. This was Horschel's best finish at a major at T2. It also guarantees him a spot in next year's Open Championship win as Lowry is exempt into every Open Championship until he is 60. Although it was not the finish both liked, there is lot to smile about as they both also earn a big jump in the FedEx Cup playoffs race, as well as the world golf rankings.

Loser: Scottie Scheffler’s putter

Scottie Scheffler's putting woes returned to Royal Troon. The putter was the difference in Scheffler not having two major wins this year. In his six wins this year, he has been inside the top 40 in strokes gained putting overall and top 55 in strokes gained putting in the final round. This week, Scheffler led the field in strokes gained approach but ranked 136th in strokes gained putting. Furthermore, in the final round, Scheffler ranked 59th in strokes gained putting.

Winner: Thriston Lawrence

The 2024 Open Championship marked Thriston Lawrence's first time contending for a major championship. He shot 6-under 65 in the third round to eventually be one stroke back of the lead and be part of the final pairing with Horschel. After a 4-under 32 on the front nine Sunday, he did not make a birdie on the back nine. However, a bogey on the 12th came at the worst timing. That was when Schauffele made back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14. His fourth-place finish guarantees him a spot in next year's Open Championship.

Loser: Viktor Hovland

The down season for Viktor Hovland continued at the Open. All three of his missed cuts have come at major tournaments this year, including the Masters and the U.S. Open. In 36 holes at Royal Troon, he only carded one birdie, which came on the third hole on Thursday. On the other hand, he made 11 bogeys across two rounds. If he wants to be in the conversation to win the Tour Championship, he is going to have to turn things around quickly.

Winner: Daniel Brown

Even despite a bad final round, it was an Open Championship to remember for Daniel Brown, who had to qualify. In his first major championship start, he became the Cinderella story by having the 18-hole lead, taking photos with fans before finishing his third round on the 18th hole and not recording a double bogey until Saturday. His T10 finish also guarantees him a spot in next year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Loser: Wyndham Clark

The up-and-down season for Wyndham Clark went back on a down note. After back-to-back top 10 finishes, he missed the cut this week at the Open. Clark, who did not have a round in the 70s in his last eight rounds went 78-80 this week. Clark ranked 151st in strokes gained approach, 147th in strokes gained off the tee and 152nd in total strokes gained. He now prepares for four straight weeks of competition with the Olympics and the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Winner: Calum Scott

