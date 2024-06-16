124th U.S. Open: 10 big winners and losers from 1000th USGA event

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The final day of the U.S. Open brought the ultimate test of durability and tenacity with the final 18 holes determining the third major champion of 2024 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. It was a back-and-forth affair between Bryson DeChambeau, who had a three-shot lead after 54 holes entering Sunday, and Rory McIlroy, who was looking for his first major championship in 10 years. Just like the PGA Championship last month, it came down to the 72nd hole, where both DeChambeau and McIlroy had to save par to win or force the first aggregate playoff in U.S. Open history. Both players went left into the native grass off the tee. McIlroy, who was playing in the group in front of DeChambeau, went into the fairway while DeChambeau went into the bunker. Both players were able to get up, but it was DeChambeau who got his bunker shot from 55 yards to five feet and made that putt to win his second U.S. Open title. After a mentally draining week where players were challenged, both mentally and physically, here are 10 winners and losers from the 2024 U.S. Open, which is also the 1000th United States Golf Association event.

Winner: U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time since 2020, Bryson DeChambeau is a U.S. Open Champion. However, this time, he got to do it in front of a full-fledged gallery, unlike at Winged Foot, due to no spectators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. DeChambeau becomes the 23rd player in U.S. Open history to win at least two majors. DeChambeau was able to get it done from the tee to the green, leading all week in driving distance. He was also fourth in strokes gained off the tee, seventh in greens in regulation, 10th in putting, 12th in strokes gained putting, and 13th in strokes gained approach. Related: The biggest winners and losers from the round 3 of the U.S. Open

Loser: Rory McIlroy

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Down the stretch, Rory McIlroy had himself an opportunity to hoist the trophy by making four birdies in a five-hole stretch to get to 8-under par and take a lead after 13 holes on Sunday. However, McIlroy was unable to finish, recording three bogeys over his final four holes, including missing two putts inside five feet in the final three holes. McIlroy had not missed from inside five feet, let alone three feet all season. He missed from two feet, six inches on the 16th for par and three feet, three inches on the 18th hole for his second straight runner-up at a U.S. Open. Also read: 124th U.S. Open 10 big winners and losers from Round 2

Loser: Scottie Scheffler

Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

It was challenging for most of the field all week, including the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who shot 2-over par on Sunday to fall to 8-over on the week and finished tied for 41st, which is his worst finish at a PGA Tour event since he tied for 45th at the CJ Cup in October 2022. That shows how strong he has been playing. Scheffler already has five wins this year, which is the most in seven years, plus he has two runners-up, 12 top 10s, and no missed cuts. However, there are about 10 more weeks in the season, which includes the Open Championship and the Olympics, before concluding with the Tour Championship in August. Related: Who did the experts pick to win the 124th U.S. Open?

Winner: Tony Finau

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It was definitely a week to remember for Tony Finau at Pinehurst No. 2. With a 3-under 67 in his final round, which was one of the best scores of Sunday, along with Russell Henley and Sam Burns, Finau finished tied for third at 4-under par for his best finish at a U.S. Open since placing third at the 2019 Open Championship. It is also his best finish at a major since a couple of eighth-place finishes at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open in 2021. Also read: Round 2 Winners and Losers from the U.S. Open

Winner: Patrick Cantlay

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay, who tied with Finau on the leaderboard, recorded his best finish at a major since also tying for third at the 2019 PGA Championship. Cantlay, who had the 18-hole lead after Thursday, was able to get into contention late, but a bogey on the par-4 16th derailed his chances of contending his McIlroy and DeChambeau. Cantlay had a solid week, ranking sixth in strokes gained approach, ninth in greens in regulation, and 10th in strokes gained putting. Also read: Winners and losers from the Opening round of the 2014 U.S. Open

Loser: Jordan Spieth

Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

All week long, Jordan Spieth could not find the magic he had in 2015 when he won five times, including both a Masters and a U.S. Open. Spieth, who tied with Scheffler at 8-over par, showed all four rounds over par despite ranking second in the field in both greens in regulation and strokes gained approach. However, finding fairways and his putting ultimately hurt him this week. Also read: Where Jordan Spieth’s 2015 U.S. Open win stands on the list of past U.S. Open Champions

Winner: Matthieu Pavon

Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

Like Finau, this is going to be a week to remember for Matthieu Pavon, who was able to have that feeling of contending for his first major championship and finished in fifth place at 3-under par. In his first year on the PGA Tour, he has a win and four top 10 finishes to his season and has become a favorite for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Loser: Wyndham Clark

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning U.S. Open champion struggled all week. After back-to-back 1-over 71 performances on Friday and Saturday, the wheels from Wyndham Clark fell off with a 7-over 77 in the final round. After a birdie on the par-5 fifth, Clark then shot 8-over, including four bogeys over his final five holes. Also read: How some players, like Clark, earned an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open

Winner: Xander Schauffele

Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. Open is always difficult, no matter where America’s National Championship is held. Even for the 1000th USGA event, the challenges presented themselves for everyone in the field, including Xander Schauffele, who was one of just eight players in a 156-man field to shoot 1-under par or better through 72 holes. Schauffele, who shot 1-under par and tied for seventh, recorded his eighth straight top-15 finish at a U.S. Open. Only Jack Nicklaus from 1971-82, Ben Hogan from 1940-56, Bobby Jones from 1920-30, and Sam Snead from 1947-55 have more consecutive top-15 finishes at U.S. Open events. Related: Where Xander Schauffele stands in the world golf rankings entering the U.S. Open

Winner: Neal Shipley

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports