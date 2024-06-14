124th U.S. Open: 10 big winners and losers from Round 2

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The second day of the 124th U.S. Open once again brought the pressure with the best players in the world getting one round closer to hoisting the trophy on Sunday. Friday also brought the cut, shortening the field from 156 to the top 60 and causing ties to continue into the weekend as the cut was set at 5-over par. As a result, Friday at the U.S. Open brought opportunities for players to either put themselves into or out of position ahead of Saturday’s moving day. Here are 10 winners and losers from the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open.

Winner: U.S. Open 36-hole leader: Ludvig Aberg

Entering the weekend, Ludvig Aberg, who is making his U.S. Open debut, has the lead at 5-under. Aberg had a two-shot lead entering the eighth hole before a bogey but was able to get that stroke back with a birdie on the par-4 12th. Through two rounds, Aberg leads the field with 1.89 strokes gained off the tee, 25-of-27 fairways hit, and 29-of-35 greens in regulation. Related: 124th U.S. Open FAQ: Everything You Need to Know about the third major of 2024

Loser: Scottie Scheffler

The No. 1 player in the world struggled Friday, shooting a 4-over 74, getting to 5-over halfway through the third major championship. Scheffler, who did not make a birdie, recorded his first round without putting a circle or better on the scorecard in his major championship career as a professional. Scheffler’s short game hurt him as he added 1.01 strokes in strokes gained short game and added another 3.3 strokes with his putting. It shows just how difficult Pinehurst No. 2 is, whether you’re the best player on the planet or one of the amateurs in the field.

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama had one of the best rounds on Friday at the U.S. Open, recording a bogey-free 4-under 66. It marked the eighth bogey-free round in U.S. Open history at Pinehurst No. 2 as he made three consecutive birdies on holes No. 3-5 and recorded his fourth birdie of the afternoon on the par-4 11th by getting his 179-yard approach shot to four feet. The best part of the 2021 Master Champion’s game was his putting, shaving off 3.15 strokes, which marked the second-best total of the day. Also read: The list of U.S. Open Champions dating back to the inaugural tournament in 1895

Winners: Sepp Straka & Francesco Molinari

Any time someone can put a one on their scorecard, it is a good feeling. During the second round on Friday, there were not one, but two aces on the par-3 ninth. Sepp Straka had the first ace in the morning wave. Then, in the afternoon, Francesco Molinari holed out on the same hole as they both joined Zach Johnson during the final round in 2014 and Peter Jacobsen during the third round in 2005 to record a hole-in-one on the ninth hole at Pinehurst in U.S. Open history. Furthermore, it marked Straka’s first hole-in-one in his five-year PGA Tour career and for Molinari, there is no known player to make the cut at a U.S. Open with a hole-in-one.

Loser: Max Homa

Max Homa had a struggling Friday morning in the second round. After shooting 1-over par yesterday, Homa shot 5-over 75 as he had five bogeys in an eight-hole stretch. Although his short game and putting were solid, his play off the tee and his approach are what hurt him, adding 1.39 strokes off the tee and another 3.75 strokes in his approach. That translated into only hitting 7-of-14 fairways and 6-of-18 greens in regulation. Related: Where Max Homa ranks in this week’s world golf rankings

Winner: Thomas Detry

Besides Matsuyama and Sahith Theegala both shooting 4-under 66 on Friday, Thomas Detry was part of the group to shoot 3-under in the second round to get inside the top five heading into the weekend. Detry had three consecutive birdies on holes No. 11-13 and three birdies in a five-hole stretch to begin his front nine as he led the field on Friday with 3.24 strokes gained putting and is the only player in the field with 10 or more birdies through two rounds.

Loser: Brooks Koepka

After shooting an even par 70 in Thursday’s first round, Brooks Koepka looked to start strong and finish strong. However, he only had one birdie on Friday while posting two bogeys and a triple bogey on the par-4 third. Koepka’s strokes gained putting total of -3.91 strokes ranked second to last among the 156-man field in the second round. Related: Brooks Koepka addreses why he skipped media availability after Round One of the U.S. Open

Winner: Xander Schauffele

Outside of his double bogey on the par-5 fifth, which also hurt the two other players in his group in Scheffler and McIlroy, Xander Schauffele went on a run of making five birdies in a nine-hole stretch to get to 3-under par. Schauffele had back-to-back birdies the par-4 13th and the par-4 14th, as well as on the par-4 second and the par-4 third. The reigning PGA Championship winner even led the field in strokes gained approach, shaving off 3.54 strokes.

Loser: Tiger Woods

Over the last 36 holes, Tiger Woods grinded his way around Pinehurst as he made his first U.S. Open start since 2020. However, Woods struggled, shooting 74-73 for a 7-under par score through two rounds to miss the cut. Despite having a birdie on the par-4 fourth, that would be his only birdie of the day, and two bogeys each on each half on his scorecard. After his round, Woods said, “It may or may not be,” in regard to whether he will play another U.S. Open. Related: U.S. Open Future Sites: Where the next U.S. Open Championships will take place

Winner: Sam Bairstow

