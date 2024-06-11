U.S. Open future sites: Everything you need to know for 2024 and beyond for the best championship golf

Every year, the United States Golf Association rotates golf locations to host the U.S. Open all across the country.
From the West Coast, East Coast, Midwest, South, or the Middle of the Country, the U.S. Open can be home to one of the toughest tournaments during the year, determining who will become a major champion.
What makes a U.S. Open course?
When choosing a course to have the U.S. Open, they look at how hard it will be for the best golfers in the world to win. A U.S. Open course tests a player’s game in all facets, from shot-making off the tee, in the fairway, in the rough, in the bunker, or on the green. In addition, this event also tests a player’s mental toughness as well as their physical endurance to go through 72 holes of play at championship-level golf.
When Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open in 2023, he held a tight lead during the final round, hoping not to give it up.
Clark said the mental aspect is especially crucial, needing to focus on maintaining the level of play, even during the most adrenaline-filled moments.
“The hardest thing, this is where the game is so mental because your mind starts to race,” Clark said during his winning press conference. “It’s so mental because you have to keep your mind so present and the minute you get ahead or behind, I feel like you make mistakes, especially at this level. It’s more mentally tough than anything, but if you stay within yourself, you can pull off the shots that you need to.”
However, the USGA also wants to ensure that it produces a positive result for the competitors and the winner is not well over par over the course of four days. As a result, the USGA has to focus on not only the course, but other factors, such as the weather and the wind to maintain appropriate playing conditions.
Which course has hosted the most U.S. Opens?
The course that has hosted the most U.S. Opens is Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Oakmont has hosted the U.S. Open nine times with the first being in 1927 and most recently in 2016. Oakmont is also on track to host the U.S. Open in 2025.
|Most U.S. Opens
|Course
|Years
|9
|Oakmont C.C. (P.a.)
|1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016
|7
|Baltusrol G.C (Springfield, N.J.)
|1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993
|6
|Oakland Hills C.C. (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996
|6
|Pebble Beach Golf Links (Calif.)
|1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019
|6
|Winged Foot G.C. (Mamaroneck, N.Y.)
|1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020
U.S. Open future sites
Here is a look at when the next U.S. Open championship tournaments will take place.
|Year
|Course
|Location
|2025
|Oakmont Country Club
|Oakmont, Pa.
|2026
|Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
|Southampton, N.Y.
|2027
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|2028
|Winged Foot Golf Club
|Mamroneck, N.Y.
|2029
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2)
|Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
|2030
|Merion Golf Club
|Ardmore, Pa.
|2031
|Riviera Country Club
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|2032
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|2033
|Oakmont Country Club
|Oakmont, Pa.
|2034
|Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course)
|Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
|2035
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2)
|Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
|2036
|Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
|Southampton, N.Y.
|2037
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|2038
|The Country Club
|Brookline, Mass.
|2039
|The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course)
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|2040
|Merion Golf Club
|Ardmore, Pa.
|2041
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2)
|Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
|2042
|Oakmont Country Club
|Oakmont, Pa.
|2043
|TBA
|2044
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|2045
|TBA
|2046
|TBA
|2047
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2)
|Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
|2048
|TBA
|2049
|Oakmont Country Club
|Oakmont, Pa.
|2050
|Merion Golf Club
|Ardmore, Pa.
|2051
|Oakland Hills Country Club
|Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
