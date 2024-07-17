PGA Tour: Top 10 courses on the 2024 schedule

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is home to a wide variety of courses every year on three different continents. From playing in Japan to Europe or in North America, the PGA Tour gives players the chance to compete at the highest level. With that, here is a look at the 10 best courses on the PGA Tour. Just missed the cut: Torrey Pines South, PGA National, Kapalua, Harbour Town, TPC Scottsdale

Honorable Mention: Colonial Country Club

Well before the modern-day PGA Tour was formed in 1968, Colonial Country Club has been a spot on the yearly schedule. Currently called the Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour has played in Fort Worth, Texas, dating back to 1936. Throughout time, some of the game's best have played at Colonial like Jack Nickalus, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer. Even the current stars, especially those who grew up in Texas like Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth make a stop in Fort Worth.

10. East Lake Golf Club

The site to conclude the PGA Tour begins this list at No. 10. East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta has been the site for the Tour Championship since 2005. It rounds out the three-leg FedEx Cup Playoffs to determine the season-long winner. There has been some historic moments even before the PGA Tour makes its yearly stop to end the season. For example, Team USA defeated Great Britain 23-9 in the Ryder Cup at East Lake in 1963. That was the last time the U.S. has a playing captain in Palmer.

9. Bay Hill

We go back to the East coast, this time to Florida to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge. It is always notable when the PGA Tour names a tournament after a player, signifying the success that he brought. Palmer won 62 times on the PGA Tour, including seven majors. Palmer was the tournament host for several years and the PGA Tour added his name to the tournament title in 2007. Bay Hill, which is located in Orlando, Fla., has been another great venue for success. It was also one of the many courses that Woods dominated, winning eight times, inclduing four straight from 2000-03.

8. Riviera Country Club

For No. 8, we head back to the west coast for Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. It is northwest of Los Angeles and less than five miles away from Santa Monica. Riviera Country Club has been a historic site, hosting major championships and premier PGA Tour events, similar to Bay Hill. Riviera was named a top 50 golf course in the world and top 25 in the U.S. as it challenges golfers every year. It has hosted the 1948 U.S. Open and the 1983 and 1995 PGA Championship and is also preparing to be the host site for the 2028 Olympics.

7. Muirfield Village

Muirfield Village is located in Dublin, Ohio, about 20 miles northwest of Columbus. Home to the Memorial Tournament, it is hosted by another golf legend in 18-time major champion, Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus first thought about designing Muirfield Village in 1968 and was ready in 1974. Two years later, the first Memorial Tournament took place. Ultimately, Nickalus played his event 33 times and made the cut in 25 of those events. He won at Muirfield Village twice, in 1977 and 1984. Although Muirfield Village has yet to host a major championship, it has still hosted other big events. Muirfield Village hosted the 1987 Ryder Cup, 1998 Solheim Cup, and 2013 Presidents Cup.

6. Quail Hollow Club

From Dublin, Ohio, we go to Charlotte, N.C. for Quail Hollow Club at No. 5. Since becoming a yearly stop on the PGA Tour in 2003, Quail Hollow has been a popular, but difficult course. The most notable challenge is on the 18th hole with the creek that lines the fairway to the green. In addition, the left side of the creek is a sidehill lie, making shots more difficult. The challenges of Quail Hollow has even made major championship level, hosting the 2017 PGA Championship. It is also preparing to host the 2025 PGA Championship.

5. Pinehurst No. 2

About 100 miles from Quail Hollow is where we go next at Pinehurst No. 2. Although it is not a yearly stop on the PGA Tour schedule, it was the host for the 2024 U.S. Open. Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 U.S. Open by one stroke. Pinehurst has been home to many majors and will be the site for upcoming U.S. Opens in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047 signifying the challenges and diffuclty to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

4. Valhalla Golf Club

In 2024, Valhalla Golf Club is home to the second major for the PGA Championship in Louisville, Ky. It brought a memorable finish as Xander Schauffele birdied the 72nd hole for his first major victory. Overall, Valhalla Golf Club has hosted four PGA Championships, two Senior PGA Championships and a Ryder Cup. Nicklaus also designed Valhalla as it is the top course in Kentucky. Valhalla is also ranked inside Golf Digest's "America's 100 Greatest Courses."

3. TPC Sawgrass

Home to The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra beach, Fla. comes in at No. 3. TPC stands for Tournament Players Club, has a multitude of public and private courses that are operated by the PGA Tour. The 17th hole is one of the most iconic holes of the season. It is a par-3 over water onto an island green. That means players have to control their shot as more than 90% of the green is surrounded by water. The Players Championship has sometimes been called the fifth major for how difficult the course is in comparison to the four majors.

2. Pebble Beach Golf Links

The top public course in the country is the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Pebble Beach is yearly stop on the PGA Tour for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It first opened in 1919 and just 10 years after that, it was site for its first major event, the U.S. Amateur. Pebble Beach was a premier spot in the men's and women's amateur game. It then became a site for major championship golf in 1972 for the U.S. Open. Since then, Pebble Beach has hosted the U.S. Open six times and is preparing to host the 2027 U.S. Open.

1. Augusta National Golf Club

