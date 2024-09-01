Tour Championship 2024: The 10 biggest winners and losers as Scottie Scheffler wins the FedEx Cup

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The final round of the 2024 PGA Tour regular season commenced Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta with the Tour Championship. Scottie Scheffler, who had a 5-stroke lead entering the final round saw leads of seven and two strokes respectively. However, he was to close it out and win in wire-to-wire fashion for his first FedEx Cup trophy. He won by four strokes over Collin Morikawa, who had the best 72-hole score without the starting strokes format Here are 10 winners and losers from the final event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, the Tour Championship.

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler put the finishing touches to a historic season on Sunday. Scheffler won by four strokes, despite shanking a shot on the eighth hole that got lead to as low as two. However, he shot bogey-free 5-under par across his final 11 holes to win his first FedEx Cup title. In total, Scheffler won $62.2 million this season with seven wins, 16 top 10s and no missed cuts. His seven wins includes a green jacket, but not his Olympic Gold Medal he won a few weeks ago.

Winner: Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa finished his Tour Championship run in second place. He recorded the best score without the starting strokes format at 22-under 262. Morikawa recorded his best finish at a Tour Championship after two previous sixth-place finishes last year and 2020. Morikawa's week was highlighted by an 8-under 63 score in the second round. He has plenty of momentum moving forward, especially in Presidents Cup, now getting play alongside Players like Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

Loser: Ludvig Aberg

In his first trip to East Lake, Ludvig Aberg struggled a bit. Aberg shot even par all four rounds but was not able to shoot low enough to contend. He finished 16th at 12-under par after starting 5-under par with the starting strokes. His putting hurt him the most this week. Aberg ranked 27th in strokes gained putting, putts per green in regulation and feet of putts made. He also had 48 pars compared to just 14 birdies.

Winner: Sahith Theegala

In his third PGA Tour season, Sahith Theegala put together an incredible finish to the season. After placing 28th at the Tour Championship two years ago and just missing out on the Fedex Cup finale last year, Theegala wanted a different ending. He did. He shot all four rounds under par and finished third at 24-under par. Theegala also finished one stroke behind Morikawa for the best score without the starting strokes format. He improved as the week progressed, from seven birdies over his final eight holes Saturday to his 7-under 64 in the final round.

Loser: Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka struggled Sunday with a 2-over 73 to close his season. He was one of three players to shoot over par in the final round. Overall, he finished at 3-under par. Straka was in the bottom five in numerous statistical categories this week, including being last in strokes gained around the green. He was also 28th in strokes gained off the tee, 27th in scrambling and 26th in feet of putts made.

Winner: Adam Scott

Age is just a number, right? Adam Scott, 44, showed this week and all season long that he can play with the best players on the planet. He finished T4 at 19-under par this week at the Tour Championship. Scott shot all four rounds in the 60s. He is hunting to returning to the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is a big reason why he will be part of the International Team for the Presidents Cup later this month.

Loser: Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge did not quite finish the way he wanted to. After his 5-over 76 yesterday, he shot a 3-over 74 Sunday. This came after shooting 5-under par across the first days. Hoge ranked last in the field this week in strokes gained approach and second-to-last in strokes gained putting. He was also second-to-last in greens in regulation percentage, hitting just 41-of-72 putting services. Even with the putting, within those 41 greens in regulations, he averaged 1.76 putts. Hoge’s game was not on point, especially with his approach and the putter.

Winner: Xander Schauffele

As much as Xander Schauffele would like to be in the winner's circle hoisting the FedEx Cup, he still had a good week. Even if that meant not playing at his best. Schauffele recorded his sixth straight top five finish at East Lake. Schauffele finished strong at 5-under par over his final 13 holes despite a couple of bogeys early on. He also had three birdies to finish his 2024 season, which was highlighted by winning the Wanamaker Trophy and the Claret Jug. He now has a few weeks off before the Presidents Cup.

Loser: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Like Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout also struggled over the weekend. Despite shooting 2-under par through the first 36 holes, he went 73-74 over his final 36 holes. His 3-over 74 was because of two double bogeys on the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine. He ranked last in the field in strokes gained off the tee, driving accuracy and greens in regulation. Bezuidenhout was in the bottom five in other statistical categories this week. However, he will now have to turn the page await to see if he is chosen for the International Team for the Presidents Cup as a Captain's Pick.

Winner: Russell Henley

