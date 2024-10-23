WM Phoenix Open makes huge changes for 2025 after drunk fans created chaos this year

Credit: Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The WM Phoenix Open event is known for being one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour because of its party-like atmosphere. However, things took a weird turn last year that is leading to some big changes in 2025

TPC Scottsdale reached its capacity at last year’s event as no one was leaving the tournament. Resulting in the closure of gates. In addition, as more people were drinking, they were not on their best behavior on the property.

It led WM Phoenix Open security to close the entry gates. In addition, the tournament also announced the suspension of alcohol sales. Precipitation from earlier in the week also caused people to slip in some places while walking around the course. Those who were drinking were even sliding down hills and affecting fellow fan’s safety.

Golf.com’s Claire Rogers, who was at the event last year, reported that people were also sleeping on the hills, unable to walk straight, and bumping into people. Rogers reported it usually took her 12 minutes to walk from the practice area to the 16th green. On the day of the chaotic events, it took her 45 minutes.

A shirtless fan even ran onto the 16th hole and dove into a greenside bunker. Scottsdale Police arrested the man seconds later.

The actions and incidents from the 2024 WM Phoenix Open last February resulted in the tournament organizers announcing some notable changes this week.

WM Phoenix Open organizers announce big changes for 2025

Construction for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open is underway and in a statement Monday event organizers revealed that improvements to the infrastructure will lead to a “better, not bigger” tournament when it returns to Scottsdale on Feb. 6-9.

“Each and every year, The Thunderbirds review the previous tournament and look for ways to improve,” WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Matt Mooney said in the statement. “We’ve been working closely with the PGA Tour, Scottsdale Police and Fire, title sponsor WM, and our other valued partners to make impactful changes for 2025. We are excited to announce these enhancements as the countdown to ‘The People’s Open’ begins.”

WM Phoenix Open organizers identified ways to lower safety concerns while modifying choke points for people to get around the holes. There will also be a new fan entrance near the 18th hole and expanded walkways beginning near the 17th fairway. It will extend to the 11th hole tee area between the 16th hole and the 10th hole.

Food and alcohol vendors will also be repositioned throughout the course to maintain the crowd balance.

“We understand the importance of ease and accessibility for our fans to navigate the golf course,” Mooney said. “Expanding these key walkways and repositioning some of our vendors, particularly around high-traffic areas like the 16th and 10th holes, will provide fans better access to popular venues and viewing areas.”

The other notable change for those in attendance is that the WM Phoenix Open will not have any physical tickets. As a result, all tickets will be digital to expedite crowd flow into the course.

During the upcoming PGA Tour season, the WM Phoenix Open won’t be one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events. That is because it is sandwiched between two other Signature Events. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. The 2025 Genesis returns to Riviera Country Club, which is the site for the 2028 Olympics.

Nevertheless, the loudest places on the PGA Tour next year will remain at the WM Phoenix Open.

