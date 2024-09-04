Special duel of PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf stars set for December, will include Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

A special match featuring two of the PGA Tour’s best against stars from LIV Golf is set to go down later this year.

Over the last few years, a war has been going on between the legendary PGA Tour and upstart league LIV Golf. The latter is funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and has used that endless wealth to poach a surprising number of stars away from the PGA. It created a bitter divide within the sport.

Also Read: 10 best golfers of all time, from Tiger Woods to Arnold Palmer

However, it seemed like the civil war would come to an end last year when a surprising agreement was brokered to merge the two tours under one parent company. But, negotiations to finalize the deal have failed miserably and the two top golf leagues in the world are still trying to one-up each other.

Well, the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will head into another unexpected direction to end the year. On Wednesday, Golfweek broke the news that “Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will face Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a made-for-TV match” in December.

Duel of PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars to take place in Las Vegas

Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The clash of four of the best golfers on earth will air exclusively on TNT. The same network that previously produced nine editions of the golf exhibition series The Match.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December,” McIlroy said in a statement. “This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf are not involved in the event and it isn’t an official battle of the two golf leagues. The Las Vegas-based match is likely to take place at Wynn Golf Club or Shadow Creek. Venues that have previously been used by TNT for The Match events.

All four men are veterans of the tour. All but Koepka are ranked in our final World Golf Rankings and Scheffler won this year’s Fed Cup Championship.

Also Read: 5 Longest Golf Drives of all time, including historic shots from Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson