World Golf Rankings: Breaking down the top 15 as the PGA Tour season ends

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

This week’s top 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings has some changes. This comes after the 2024 PGA Tour season ended this weekend at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler claimed his first FedEx Cup in a 4-shot win over Collin Morikawa. It caps a historic campaign for Scheffler, who won seven times this season and an Olympic Gold medal. Here is a look at this week’s top 15 players in the World Golf Rankings.

15. Russell Henley (4.0526 points)

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Henley dropped one spot but gained enough to reach the 4-point mark. It just shows how good players are, especially after the Tour Championship. Henley is coming off a T4 finish over the weekend. He chipped in for eagle on the par-5 18th to have a 9-under 62 for the best round of the week. He is hoping to now hear his name as a captain’s pick in what would be his first Presidents Cup appearance. Also read: Breaking down last week’s top 15 of the World Golf Rankings

14. Jon Rahm (4.1762)

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm also dropped one spot in the World Golf Rankings to No. 14. He is in the midst of a little break before the LIV Golf season concludes with back-to-back events later this month. Rahm has had a great rookie LIV Golf season with top-10 finishes in every start, including a victory six weeks ago in the U.K. Also read: Where Jon Rahm stands on the list of Masters champions

13. Keegan Bradley (4.2829)

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Bradley drops a couple of spots to No. 13. Bradley is coming off a struggling start at East Lake, shooting just 2-under par on the course. With the starting strokes format, he began at 6-under par. Bradley, who won the BMW Championship two weeks ago, is in the same position as Henley, hoping to hear their name for Team USA at the Presidents Cup. Related: Presidents Cup 2024: Predicting who will be the remaining competitors, including Rusell Henley and Keegan Bradley

12. Sahith Theegala (4.3188)

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala had a great Tour Championship, finishing in third place. Theegala, who began at 3-under par with the starting stroke format, shot 21-under par. As a result, Theegala shot the second-best 72-hole score. However, he gave himself a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in the bunker. If Theegala did not assess the penalty, he would have recorded the best 72-score hole of the week. Furthermore, that would also give him a win in the World Golf Rankings because the ranking committee does not factor in the starting strokes format. Theegala now prepares for the Presidents Cup in a couple of weeks. Also read: The 10 biggest winners and losers from the Tour Championship

11. Tommy Fleetwood (4.3312)

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood, who began the Tour Championship at 1-under par, shot 9-under par across 72 holes to finish in 20th place. That is good enough to raise one spot to No. 11 in this week’s World Golf Rankings. Fleetwood had two 4-under 67 rounds on Friday and Sunday to finish his PGA Tour season. Both of his 4-under rounds came in bogey-free fashion to fuel his FedEx Cup run. Related: Tour Championship 2024: The 10 biggest winners and losers from Round 3

10. Bryson DeChambeau (4.7171)

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau remained in his position on the World Golf Rankings at No. 10. Like Rahm, DeChambeau is preparing for the next LIV Golf event in Chicago for the final individual event from Sept. 13-15. Then, the following week is the Team Championship in Dallas. DeChambeau’s team, Crushers GC, leads Rahm’s squad, Legion XIII, by one-half point entering the final two events on the LIV Golf docket. Related: Where Bryson DeChambeau’s second U.S. Open title stands on the list of winners

9. Patrick Cantlay (4.8851)

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay sits at No. 9 in the World Golf Rankings. He was one shot better than Fleetwood on the leaderboard at 11-under par. Cantlay began the week at 4-under par. He had bookending rounds of 2-under 69 and 4-under 67 to fuel his FedEx Cup run. Cantlay now preps for the Presidents Cup in a few weeks. Related: Tour Championship 2024: The 10 biggest winners and losers from Round 2

8. Viktor Hovland (5.4244)

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Viktor Hovland sits at No. 8 in this week’s World Golf Rankings. Hovland was not in the Tour Championship before the FedEx Cup Playoffs began. But a runner-up finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship did all the work. Fast forward two weeks later. Hovland, who started the tournament at 2-under par, shot 13-under par on the course to finish tied for 12th. He will hope to carry the momentum he had this week into 2025. Also read: 2024 Tour Championship: The 10 biggest winners and losers from Round 1

7. Hideki Matsuyama (5.5101)

Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hideki Matsuyama, who started the Tour Championship at 7-under par, finished at 16-under par to finish tied for ninth and one stroke better than Hovland. That was good enough to remain at No. 7 in the World Golf Rankings. Matsuyama was stalled on the leaderboard early with two 1-under 70 rounds the first two days. He then got better with a 3-under 68 in the third round and finished with a 4-under 67. Matsuyama will make sure his back is fully healthy for the International Team before the Presidents Cup kicks off. Also read: FedEx Cup FAQ: How it Works

6. Wyndham Clark (5.7886)

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark dropped one spot to No. 6 in the World Golf Rankings this week. Clark is coming off an eighth-place finish at the Tour Championship at 17-under par. He shot all four rounds in the 60s, including having 4-under 67 rounds over the first two days. It is the second straight year Clark has finished inside the top 10 at the PGA Tour season finale. He now prepares for the Presidents Cup. Also read: U.S. Open Future Sites: Everything you need to know about America’s National Championship through 2051

5. Ludvig Aberg (6.4985)

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Ludvig Aberg also dropped one spot in the World Golf Rankings to No. 5. Aberg finished in 16th place at 12-under par. He shot 3-under 68 in the second and third rounds to cap off his strong 2024 season. He will now head into the offseason needing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to Todd Lewis from the Golf Channel. Aberg is expected to hit golf balls in 3-4 weeks following the procedure and might play a couple of events this fall. Also read: PGA Tour: 10 best courses on the 2024 schedule and where TPC Sawgrass, Pebble Beach and East Lake rank on the list

4. Collin Morikawa (6.5390)

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa shot the best 72-hole score of the week at the Tour Championship to raise two spots in the World Golf Rankings. Morikawa shot 22-under 262 and finished at 26-under par with the starting strokes. He played well all week, highlighted by his 8-under 63 in the second round. Morikawa was able to get the deficit down to two strokes Sunday before settling as the runner-up. Also read: A look at every Open Championship winner: Where Collin Morikawa stands as a Claret Jug holder

3. Rory McIlroy (8.4917)

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy remains at No. 3 in the World Golf Rankings this week. The three-time FedEx Cup Champion tied for ninth at 16-under par with Matsuyama and Shane Lowry. McIlroy shot all four rounds in the 60s, including a final round, bogey-free 5-under 66. McIlroy, who turns 36 next May, is looking to not play as much in 2025, to “build in a few extra breaks.” He has five more events on his schedule, which would make 27 events this year. Also read: Who has the most major wins of all time and who the current stars, like McIlroy, looking up to?

2. Xander Schauffele (11.4671)

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele sits at No. 2 this week in the World Golf Rankings. The consistency for Schauffele continued at East Lake, even with the course change. He made birdie from off the green on the 72nd hole to finish in a tie for fourth with Henley and Adam Scott. It is Schauffele’s sixth straight top 5 finish at the Tour Championship. In Schauffele’s eight trips to East Lake, he has finished no worse than seventh in 2017-18. In addition, according to Justin Ray of The Athletic, Schauffle has the lowest bogey percentage (9.5%) in a single PGA Tour season this year. This will become official if he does not play in any fall PGA Tour events. Also read: 10 winners and losers from the 4 major championships in 2024, including Xander Schauffele

1. Scottie Scheffler (18.3509)

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports