Golf superstar Scottie Scheffler takes a major shot at current system to decide PGA Tour champion

Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Scottie Scheffler is the best player on the PGA Tour right now. But he is not a fan of the system that decides the Tour champion each year.

This has been a huge year for Amerian Scottie Scheffler. While he was already one of the PGA’s best players heading into 2024, he has taken his game to new levels after winning five events this season. And not to be outdone, the New Jersey native also brought gold home from the Paris Olympics.

Also Read: World Golf Rankings – Breaking down this week’s top 15 after the 2024 Summer Olympics

With the Fed Ex Cup Championship events starting this week, Scheffler is a big favorite following another strong season. However, it will also offer those behind him in the points standings an even better chance to catch up over the final events of the year. But it seems that the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world is not a fan of that.

Scottie Scheffler wins (2024): 5 PGA wins, 1 Olympic win

Scottie Scheffler calls current PGA system to decide champions ‘silly’

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

“I talked about it the last few years. I think it’s silly,” Scheffler said about the current PGA Tour season setup [h/t CBS Sports]. “You can’t call it a season-long race and have it come down to one tournament. Hypothetically, we get to East Lake and my neck flares up and it doesn’t heal the way it did at The Players [and] I finish 30th in the FedExCup because I had to withdraw from the last tournament? Is that really the season-long race? No.”

“It’s a fun tournament. I don’t really consider it the season-long race like I think the way it’s called. But you’ve got to figure out a way to strike a balance between it being a good TV product and it still being a season-long race,” he added. “Right now, I don’t know exactly how the ratings are or anything like that, but I know for a fact you can’t really quite call it the season-long race when it comes down to one stroke-play tournament on the same golf course each year.”

It’s an interesting perspective and not completely shocking from the player with a big target on his back. On the flip side, fellow PGA star Rory McIlroy is actually a fan of the current system. Unsurprisingly, since he will have a chance to catch and pass Scottie Scheffler to get his fourth Fed Ex Cup Championship.

Also Read: 10 best golfers of all-time