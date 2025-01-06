fbpx

2025 Golf schedule: Upcoming PGA Tour, DP World Tour nad LIV Golf schedule

Updated:
Follow Us

Are you wondering what is on the upcoming golf schedule in the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and the DP World Tour? Look no further as we dive into the upcoming 2025 golf schedule for the top leagues in the world.

Golf tournaments this week

PGA Tour

TournamentDateLocationTV info
Sony Open in HawaiiJan. 9-12 Honolulu, HawaiiGolf Channel, NBC

The first full-field event of the 2025 PGA Tour regular season begins this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The tournament takes place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. In addition, here’s a look at the TV schedule for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

  • Thursday & Friday: 7 -10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday & Sunday: 4 – 6 p.m. ET (NBC); 6 – 8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Also read: Top PGA Tour rookies to watch in 2025

Below you can get a look at upcoming tournaments for the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.

2025 PGA Tour schedule

Here’s a look at the upcoming PGA Tour schedule for the 2025 season.

TournamentDateLocation
The American ExpressJan. 16-19La Quinta, Calif.
Farmers Insurance OpenJan. 22-25San Diego, Calif.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmJan. 30-Feb. 2Pebble Beach, Calif.
WM Phoenix OpenFeb. 6-9Scottsdale, Ariz.

LIV Golf

Here’s a look at the upcoming LIV Golf schedule for the 2025 season.

TournamentDateLocation
LIV Golf RiyadhFeb. 6-8Riyadh, Saudi
LIV Golf AdelaideFeb. 14-16Adelaide, AU
LIV Golf Hong KongMar. 7-9Fanling, Hong Kong
LIV Golf SingaporeMar. 14-16Singapore

Also read: World Golf Rankings: Breaking down the top 15 entering 2025

DP World Tour

Here’s a look at the upcoming DP World Tour schedule for the 2025 season.

TournamentDateLocation
Team CupJan. 10-12Abu Dhabi, UAE
Hero Dubai Desert ClassicJan. 16-19Dubai, UAE
Ras al Khaimah ChampionshipJan. 23-26Ras al Khaimah, UAE
Bapco Energies Bahrain ChampionshipJan. 30-Feb. 2Al Mazrowiah, BA

Also read: Who has the most PGA Tour wins of all time?

Golf channel schedule

Here’s a look at the upcoming events air exclusively on the Golf Channel.

TournamentDateTime (ET)
Team Cup
(DP World Tour)		Jan. 10
Jan. 10
Jan. 12		3-8 a.m.
10:30 p.m. – 8 a.m.
1:30 – 7 a.m.
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
(PGA Tour Champions)		Jan. 16
Jan. 17
Jan. 18		7-10 p.m.
7-10 p.m.
7-10 p.m.
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
(LPGA Tour)		Jan. 30
Jan. 31
Feb. 1
Feb. 2		11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
3-5 p.m. (NBC)
2-4 p.m. (NBC)

When are the four major championships?

Here is a look at the 2025 major championship schedule:

  • The Masters: April 10-13 (Augusta National G.C.; Augusta, Ga.)
  • PGA Championship: May 15-18 (Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, N.C.)
  • U.S. Open: June 12-15 (Oakmont C.C.; Oakmont, Pa.)
  • The Open Championship: July 17-20 (Royal Portrush G.C.; Portrush, Northern Ireland)

Also read: How all four majors provide tradition to men’s professsion golf

Mentioned in this article:

More About: