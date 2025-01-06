2025 Golf schedule: Upcoming PGA Tour, DP World Tour nad LIV Golf schedule

Are you wondering what is on the upcoming golf schedule in the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and the DP World Tour? Look no further as we dive into the upcoming 2025 golf schedule for the top leagues in the world.
Golf tournaments this week
PGA Tour
|Tournament
|Date
|Location
|TV info
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Jan. 9-12
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Golf Channel, NBC
The first full-field event of the 2025 PGA Tour regular season begins this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The tournament takes place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. In addition, here’s a look at the TV schedule for the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Thursday & Friday: 7 -10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday & Sunday: 4 – 6 p.m. ET (NBC); 6 – 8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Below you can get a look at upcoming tournaments for the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.
2025 PGA Tour schedule
Here’s a look at the upcoming PGA Tour schedule for the 2025 season.
|Tournament
|Date
|Location
|The American Express
|Jan. 16-19
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Jan. 22-25
|San Diego, Calif.
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Jan. 30-Feb. 2
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|WM Phoenix Open
|Feb. 6-9
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
LIV Golf
Here’s a look at the upcoming LIV Golf schedule for the 2025 season.
|Tournament
|Date
|Location
|LIV Golf Riyadh
|Feb. 6-8
|Riyadh, Saudi
|LIV Golf Adelaide
|Feb. 14-16
|Adelaide, AU
|LIV Golf Hong Kong
|Mar. 7-9
|Fanling, Hong Kong
|LIV Golf Singapore
|Mar. 14-16
|Singapore
DP World Tour
Here’s a look at the upcoming DP World Tour schedule for the 2025 season.
|Tournament
|Date
|Location
|Team Cup
|Jan. 10-12
|Abu Dhabi, UAE
|Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|Jan. 16-19
|Dubai, UAE
|Ras al Khaimah Championship
|Jan. 23-26
|Ras al Khaimah, UAE
|Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
|Jan. 30-Feb. 2
|Al Mazrowiah, BA
Golf channel schedule
Here’s a look at the upcoming events air exclusively on the Golf Channel.
|Tournament
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Team Cup
(DP World Tour)
|Jan. 10
Jan. 10
Jan. 12
|3-8 a.m.
10:30 p.m. – 8 a.m.
1:30 – 7 a.m.
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship
(PGA Tour Champions)
|Jan. 16
Jan. 17
Jan. 18
|7-10 p.m.
7-10 p.m.
7-10 p.m.
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
(LPGA Tour)
|Jan. 30
Jan. 31
Feb. 1
Feb. 2
|11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
3-5 p.m. (NBC)
2-4 p.m. (NBC)
When are the four major championships?
Here is a look at the 2025 major championship schedule:
- The Masters: April 10-13 (Augusta National G.C.; Augusta, Ga.)
- PGA Championship: May 15-18 (Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, N.C.)
- U.S. Open: June 12-15 (Oakmont C.C.; Oakmont, Pa.)
- The Open Championship: July 17-20 (Royal Portrush G.C.; Portrush, Northern Ireland)
