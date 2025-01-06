2025 Golf schedule: Upcoming PGA Tour, DP World Tour nad LIV Golf schedule

Are you wondering what is on the upcoming golf schedule in the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and the DP World Tour? Look no further as we dive into the upcoming 2025 golf schedule for the top leagues in the world.

Golf tournaments this week

PGA Tour

Tournament Date Location TV info Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 Honolulu, Hawaii Golf Channel, NBC

The first full-field event of the 2025 PGA Tour regular season begins this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The tournament takes place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. In addition, here’s a look at the TV schedule for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Thursday & Friday: 7 -10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

7 -10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) Saturday & Sunday: 4 – 6 p.m. ET (NBC); 6 – 8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Below you can get a look at upcoming tournaments for the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.

2025 PGA Tour schedule

Here’s a look at the upcoming PGA Tour schedule for the 2025 season.

Tournament Date Location The American Express Jan. 16-19 La Quinta, Calif. Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 San Diego, Calif. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30-Feb. 2 Pebble Beach, Calif. WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 Scottsdale, Ariz.

LIV Golf

Here’s a look at the upcoming LIV Golf schedule for the 2025 season.

Tournament Date Location LIV Golf Riyadh Feb. 6-8 Riyadh, Saudi LIV Golf Adelaide Feb. 14-16 Adelaide, AU LIV Golf Hong Kong Mar. 7-9 Fanling, Hong Kong LIV Golf Singapore Mar. 14-16 Singapore

DP World Tour

Here’s a look at the upcoming DP World Tour schedule for the 2025 season.

Tournament Date Location Team Cup Jan. 10-12 Abu Dhabi, UAE Hero Dubai Desert Classic Jan. 16-19 Dubai, UAE Ras al Khaimah Championship Jan. 23-26 Ras al Khaimah, UAE Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Jan. 30-Feb. 2 Al Mazrowiah, BA

Golf channel schedule

Here’s a look at the upcoming events air exclusively on the Golf Channel.

Tournament Date Time (ET) Team Cup

(DP World Tour) Jan. 10

Jan. 10

Jan. 12 3-8 a.m.

10:30 p.m. – 8 a.m.

1:30 – 7 a.m. Mitsubishi Electric Championship

(PGA Tour Champions) Jan. 16

Jan. 17

Jan. 18 7-10 p.m.

7-10 p.m.

7-10 p.m. Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

(LPGA Tour) Jan. 30

Jan. 31

Feb. 1

Feb. 2 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

3-5 p.m. (NBC)

2-4 p.m. (NBC)

When are the four major championships?

Here is a look at the 2025 major championship schedule:

The Masters: April 10-13 (Augusta National G.C.; Augusta, Ga.)

PGA Championship: May 15-18 (Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, N.C.)

U.S. Open: June 12-15 (Oakmont C.C.; Oakmont, Pa.)

The Open Championship: July 17-20 (Royal Portrush G.C.; Portrush, Northern Ireland)

