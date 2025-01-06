10 best and worst performances from The Sentry 2025, including Matsuyama recording lowest winning score ever

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The first event of the 2025 PGA Tour season — The Sentry — is in the books. It is also the first of eight Signature events with smaller fields and higher purses this season. With all the action at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii complete, let’s take a look at the 10 best and worst performances from this week’s PGA tourney.

Best: Hideki Matsuyama

Credit: USA Today Sports

It is hard to stop World No. 5 Hideki Matsuyama. Matsuyama won the tournament at 35-under par, the lowest score in relation to par in a 72-hole event since the PGA Tour began tracking in 1983. The highlight of his round Sunday included making a hole-out eagle on the par-4 third from 107 yards. It marked the fourth eagle when the tournament moved to Kapalua in 1999. Matsuyama also became the seventh player in PGA Tour history to win both The Sentry and the Sony Open in Hawaii. Also Read: World golf rankings 2025: Ranking the 15 best players from the PGA Tour and LIV ahead of the new season, including Hideki Matsuyama

Worst: Xander Schauffele

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele had one of the worst performances of the tourney, especially early on in the week with the putter. Schauffele ranked 47th and 56th after each of the first two rounds in strokes gained putting. That was the difference in him having an opportunity to win this event for the second time and first since 2019. Also read: 10 Bold predictions for 2025 PGA Tour season, including Tiger Woods shocking fans in the new year

Best: Collin Morikawa

Credit: USA Today Sports

Collin Morikawa continues his consistent finishes at The Sentry. Morikawa shot 32-under par and three strokes behind Matsuyama. This is the sixth straight year Morikawa has finished top seven or better at Kapalua. Morikawa, who was also the runner-up finish in 2023, led the field with 91 percent in successful greens in regulation. Also read: PGA Tour reportedly close to changing FedEx Cup format

Worst: Davis Riley

Credit: USA Today Sports

Davis Riley had the worst performance of the week before withdrawing Sunday afternoon. Riley shot 9-over par through 63 holes of action before announcing his withdrawal from the tournament due to an undisclosed reason. After an even par round on Thursday, Riley had two double bogeys and a quintuple bogey Friday to push back his score. Riley posted a 9 on the par-17th after taking two penalty drops and three-putting from 47 feet. Also read: 5 Longest Golf Drives of all time, including historic shots from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Best: Sungjae Im

Credit: USA Today Sports

Outside of Matusyama and Morikawa, Sungjae Im had one of the best performances of the week. Im finished in third place at 29-under par and four shots behind Morikawa. He had a 9-under 62 third round Saturday, which Matsuyama and Morikawa also carded as well in the same round. Im did record a bogey in his final 51 holes of action and shot 27-under par in that span. Also read: The top PGA Tour rookies to watch in 2025

Worst: Sahith Theegala

Credit: USA Today Sports

Sahtith Theegala, who finished third in the FedEx Cup last season, struggled this week at The Sentry. The course conditions were soft after precipitation came through the area earlier in the week. As a result, players, like Theegala, were able to take advantage of the normal, firm, and fast areas on the course. The firmness of the course is what leads to the low scores every year at Kapalua. However, that brought some higher scores, which Theegala was the victim of. He shot 3-over 76 in the first round with a 4-over 40 in the first nine. Related: The 10 biggest Winners and losers from the Tour Championship

Best: Johnattan Vegas

Credit: USA Today Sports

At 40 years old, Johnattan Vegas was able to shoot low with the best of them this week, finishing in fourth place. Vegas, who won the 3M Open last July, shot a bogey-free 8-under 65 to finish at 25-under par. Vegas made his first appearance at Kapalua for the first time since 2018 and finished his week strong. He made birdies on his final three holes, highlighted by making a birdie on the par-4 17th from 23 feet out. Also read: FedEx Cup FAQ: How it Works

Worst: Davis Thompson

Credit: USA Today Sports

Like Theegala, Davis Thompson also struggled with the conditions on Thursday. Thompson shot a 5-over 78 in the season-opening round with three bogeys and a double bogey. Although Davis rebounded to finish tied for 36th, the softness early in the week showed how much of a challenge it was as the week progressed. Also read: PGA Tour announces newly proposed changes to increase competition

Best: Ludvig Aberg

Credit: USA Today Sports

Ludvig Aberg had a strong finish, leading to placing in the top five. Aberg went 65-64 in the final two rounds to secure a top-five finish. He went bogey-free over his final 36 holes, including two eagles on the front nine Sunday. Aberg made a 17-foot put to shave off two strokes on the par-5 fifth. Four holes later, Aberg got his 259-yard approach to nine feet on the par-5 ninth to set up an eagle. He also made four consecutive birdies Sunday to clinch his top-five finish. Related: The Skins Game Returns In 2025: 10 Players We Want To See In Unique Format, Including Ludvig Aberg

Best: Corey Conners

Credit: USA Today Sports