10 best and worst performances from the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025, Including Tom Kim And Nick Taylor

The 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii is in the books after Nick Taylor edged out Nico Echavarria on the second playoff hole. It marked the first full-field event on the PGA Tour regular season. As a result, some of the PGA Tour rookies got to get their first glimpse of playing in America's highest tour. Following the close of all action taking place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, let's take a look at the 10 best and worst performances from the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Best: Nick Taylor

When he needed it the most, Nick Taylor delivered. Each of his last three wins has come in playoff fashion, dating back to the RBC Canadian Open in 2023 and the WM Phoenix Open last year. Taylor was 1-over through seven holes Sunday and responded with four straight birdies. Despite missing short putts on the par-4 15th and the par-4 16th, he made up for it by chipping for an eagle on the 72nd hole. He shot 5-under 65 in both his third and fourth rounds, en route to his fifth PGA Tour win.

Worst: Tom Kim

Although Tom Kim shot 7-under the first two days, he struggled over the weekend with a 4-over 74 Saturday. In his third round, Kim shot 5-over par through 12 holes, including a bogey followed by a double bogey on the par-4 fifth and sixth holes, respectively. That was followed by back-to-back bogey on the par-3 11th and the par-4 12th. On Sunday, Kim started his day with two birdies in his first three holes on the back nine. However, he gave those two strokes back with bogeys on the par-4 14th and the par-3 17th.

Best: Nico Echavarria

Despite losing in the playoff, Nico Echavarria had to force his way into the playoff late. Echavarria birdied two of his last three holes to get to 16-under par and force the playoff with Taylor. He had a solid FedEx Cup fall where he won the ZOZO Championship, followed by runner-up at the RSM Classic. As a result, Echavarria gets off to a good start to his 2025 season.

Worst: Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy entered Sunday at 10-under par and three shots back of Spaun for the lead. However, McNealy struggled during the final round, firing a 3-over 73. Normally one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, McNealy ranked 63rd in strokes gained putting during the final round. It prevented him from potentially contending for his second PGA Tour win.

Best: J.J. Spaun

Although J.J. Spaun did not record a bogey on the back nine Sunday, he had a solid week in his first start of 2025. Spaun led the field in strokes gained approach and greens in regulation all week. He shot 4-under 66 in his first two rounds before firing a 5-under 65 in Saturday's third round.

Worst: Mackezie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes struggled the first two days to miss the cut at The Sony Open. He shot a 3-over 73 in Thursday's opening round, followed by a 5-over 75 on Friday. In 36 holes, Hughes recorded just two birdies, which came in Friday's second round. In the first round, Hughes ranked 139th in the 144-man field in strokes gained total, and 140th in strokes gained off the tee for his struggles.

Best: Stephan Jaeger

Stephen Jaeger, who tied for 36th last week at the Sentry, had a solid week to wrap up his two-event swing in Hawaii. Jaeger shot 2-under 68 each on Thursday and Friday. He followed that up with an 8-under 62 on Saturday, which was the best 18-hole round of the week. Jaeger had nine birdies on Saturday, including three in his final four holes on the front nine.

Worst: Peter Malnati

Peter Malnati had a difficult first event of 2025. Malnati shot 7-over 77 Thursday and 3-over 73 Friday to miss the 3-under par cut by 13 strokes at 10-over. He went 5-over par over his first four holes, including a double bogey on the par-4 third when he incurred a penalty. On Friday, Malnati made three consecutive bogeys before a birdie on the final hole to end his two rounds in Hawaii.

Best: Eric Cole

Despite a bogey and double bogey to begin his final round, Eric Cole fought back hard to remain in contention. After giving up two strokes on the par-4 sixth, he made four straight birdies. He made a 19-foot birdie on the par-3 seventh and a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th to bookend his birdie streak. He finished with a birdie on the par-5 18th to finish in fifth place.

Best: Jackson Suber

