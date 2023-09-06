Golf Glance: Ally Ewing defends in Cincinnati

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Viktor Hovland)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Fortinet Championship, Napa, Calif., Sept. 14-17

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Portland Classic (Chanettee Wannasaen)

THIS WEEK: Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 7-10

Course: Kenwood Country Club (Par 72, 6,515 yards)

Purse: $2M (Winner: $300,000)

Defending Champion: Ally Ewing

Race to the CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV/Streaming: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (All times Golf Channel/Peacock)

Twitter: @QueenCityLPGA

NOTES: The 144-player field will be cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. … Ewing won the inaugural playing of the event with a one-stroke victory over Xiyu Lin last year. … Former U.S. Open Women’s champion Paula Creamer, 37, is in the field on a sponsors invite along with Gabriela Ruffels and amateur Mia Hammond. Hammond is an Ohio native from New Albany. … Kenwood, a private club founded in 1930, has previously played host to the 1993 U.S. Amateur, 1954 Western Open and the 1963 U.S. Women’s Open. … There are four top-10 players in the world rankings in the field: No. 2 Ruoning Yin, No. 7 Lydia Ko, No. 8 Allisen Corpuz and No. 9 Charley Hull.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Solheim Cup, Sept. 22-24

PGA Tour Champions

LAST TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge (Vijay Singh)

THIS WEEK: Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis, Sept. 8-10

Course: Norwood Hills Country Club, West Course (Par 71, 6,992 yards)

Purse: $2M (Winner: $300,000)

Defending Champion: Padraig Harrington

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Friday, 1-4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)

Twitter: #AscensionCharityClassic

NOTES: There are five events remaining before the start of the playoffs. … Harrington shot 65-66-68 to win at 14-under 199 in his win last year. … Dan Forsman withdrew on Tuesday and was replaced by Charlie Wi. … There are five World Golf Hall of Fame members in the field: Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Jose Maria Olazabal.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D., Sept. 15-17

LIV Golf League

LAST TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Bedminster (Individual: Cameron Smith; Team: Ripper GC)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

Season Leaders: Individual, Smith; Team, 4Aces GC

NEXT TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms, Ill., Sept. 22-24

–Field Level Media