Golden State Warriors schedule and predictions

Golden State Warriors schedule: Friday, October 21

Game Time (ET) TV Nuggets 10:00 PM ESPN

Sportsnaut prediction: Warriors 120, Nuggets 113

Golden State Warriors roster and stats

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0, 1st in Western Conference

Offense: 2nd in scoring

Defense: 1st in points allowed

Golden State Warriors depth chart

Guard: Stephen Curry, Ryan Rollins (R)

Guard: Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody

Forward: Andrew Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo, Andre Iguodala, Patrick Baldwin (R)

Forward: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green

Center: Kevon Looney, James Wiseman

The defending champion Golden State Warriors lost key contributors such as Gary Payton and Otto Porter Jr. from last season’s team. However, they were able to add a couple veterans in t hat of DiVincenzo and Green.

The expectation is that youngsters Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman will take the next step in 2022-23. However, it’s still all about the veterans after Golden State signed Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to extensions. The other backdrop here is how the relationship between Poole and Draymond Green will be after the latter punched his teammate in practice during training camp.

Golden State Warriors schedule (October)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Tuesday, Oct. 18 Warriors 123, Lakers 109 10:00 PM TNT Friday, Oct. 21 Nuggets 10:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN Sunday, Oct. 23 Kings 8:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area Tuesday, Oct. 25 @ Suns 10:00 PM TNT Thursday, Oct. 27 Heat 10:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV Saturday, Oct. 29 @ Hornets 7:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Pistons 6:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area

Golden State Warriors schedule (November)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports