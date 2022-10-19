fbpx
Published October 19, 2022

Golden State Warriors schedule and predictions

Vincent Frank

Golden State Warriors schedule: Friday, October 21

GameTime (ET)TV
Nuggets10:00 PMESPN
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Warriors 120, Nuggets 113

Golden State Warriors roster and stats

golden state warriors schedule
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 1-0, 1st in Western Conference
  • Offense: 2nd in scoring
  • Defense: 1st in points allowed

Golden State Warriors depth chart

  • Guard: Stephen Curry, Ryan Rollins (R)
  • Guard: Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody
  • Forward: Andrew Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo, Andre Iguodala, Patrick Baldwin (R)
  • Forward: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green
  • Center: Kevon Looney, James Wiseman

The defending champion Golden State Warriors lost key contributors such as Gary Payton and Otto Porter Jr. from last season’s team. However, they were able to add a couple veterans in t hat of DiVincenzo and Green.

The expectation is that youngsters Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman will take the next step in 2022-23. However, it’s still all about the veterans after Golden State signed Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to extensions. The other backdrop here is how the relationship between Poole and Draymond Green will be after the latter punched his teammate in practice during training camp.

Golden State Warriors schedule (October)

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Tuesday, Oct. 18Warriors 123, Lakers 10910:00 PMTNT
Friday, Oct. 21Nuggets10:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 23Kings8:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Tuesday, Oct. 25@ Suns10:00 PMTNT
Thursday, Oct. 27Heat10:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV
Saturday, Oct. 29@ Hornets7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Sunday, Oct. 30@ Pistons6:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area

Golden State Warriors schedule (November)

NBA: Preseason-Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
DateGame Time (ET)TV Info
Tuesday, Nov. 1@ Heat7:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Thursday, Nov. 3@ Magic7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Friday, Nov. 4@ Pelicans8:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Monday, Nov. 7Kings10:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Friday, Nov. 11Cavaliers10:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV
Sunday, Nov. 13@ Kings9:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Monday, Nov. 14Spurs10:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Wednesday, Nov. 16@ Suns10:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 18Knicks10:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN
Sunday, Nov. 20@ Rockets7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Monday, Nov. 21@ Pelicans8:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Wednesday, Nov. 23Clippers10:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 25Jazz10:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
Sunday, Nov. 27@ Timberwolves3:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV
Tuesday, Nov. 29@ Mavericks7:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area, TNT

