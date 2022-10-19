Golden State Warriors schedule and predictions

Golden State Warriors schedule: Friday, October 21
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Nuggets
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
- Sportsnaut prediction: Warriors 120, Nuggets 113
Related: Golden State Warriors standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings
Golden State Warriors roster and stats
- Record: 1-0, 1st in Western Conference
- Offense: 2nd in scoring
- Defense: 1st in points allowed
Related: Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and NBA’s top-50 players of 2022
Golden State Warriors depth chart
- Guard: Stephen Curry, Ryan Rollins (R)
- Guard: Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody
- Forward: Andrew Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo, Andre Iguodala, Patrick Baldwin (R)
- Forward: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green
- Center: Kevon Looney, James Wiseman
The defending champion Golden State Warriors lost key contributors such as Gary Payton and Otto Porter Jr. from last season’s team. However, they were able to add a couple veterans in t hat of DiVincenzo and Green.
The expectation is that youngsters Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman will take the next step in 2022-23. However, it’s still all about the veterans after Golden State signed Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to extensions. The other backdrop here is how the relationship between Poole and Draymond Green will be after the latter punched his teammate in practice during training camp.
Golden State Warriors schedule (October)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Tuesday, Oct. 18
|Warriors 123, Lakers 109
|10:00 PM
|TNT
|Friday, Oct. 21
|Nuggets
|10:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|Kings
|8:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Tuesday, Oct. 25
|@ Suns
|10:00 PM
|TNT
|Thursday, Oct. 27
|Heat
|10:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|@ Hornets
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Sunday, Oct. 30
|@ Pistons
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
Golden State Warriors schedule (November)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Tuesday, Nov. 1
|@ Heat
|7:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Thursday, Nov. 3
|@ Magic
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Friday, Nov. 4
|@ Pelicans
|8:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Monday, Nov. 7
|Kings
|10:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Cavaliers
|10:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV
|Sunday, Nov. 13
|@ Kings
|9:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Monday, Nov. 14
|Spurs
|10:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Wednesday, Nov. 16
|@ Suns
|10:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN
|Friday, Nov. 18
|Knicks
|10:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|@ Rockets
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Monday, Nov. 21
|@ Pelicans
|8:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Wednesday, Nov. 23
|Clippers
|10:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Jazz
|10:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Sunday, Nov. 27
|@ Timberwolves
|3:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV
|Tuesday, Nov. 29
|@ Mavericks
|7:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT