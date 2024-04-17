Golden State Warriors reportedly could target ‘win-now veterans’ this summer: Will Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins be used as trade chips?

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Following an ugly loss in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, rumblings about what the Golden State Warriors will do this offseason to improve the roster have already started and it could include targeting several “win-now veterans.”

Heading into the NBA games today the Golden State Warriors are now looking ahead to the summer after their season came to an end yesterday via a dominant 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings. There weren’t high expectations for the Warriors this month but Tuesday’s defeat showed big changes need to be made in the offseason.

Draymond Green contract: 4 years, $100 million ($77 million left)

Following the loss, ESPN NBA insider Zach Lowe speculated on what the organization could do to rework the roster this summer. “Depending on their willingness to trade one core young player, Golden State could butt into (some) conversations for win-now veterans who become available,” he wrote.

Lowe suggested youngster Jonathan Kuminga would garner a great deal of interest around the league, but moving him is extremely unlikely because the “Warriors’ brain trust remains very high on his potential.” The Warriors do have several first-round draft picks they could use in potential trades, but could veterans like Draymond Green or Andrew Wiggins be used as assets in deals this summer?

Are trading Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins top summer priorities for the Golden State Warriors?

There have been rumors and speculation for months about the futures of Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins in Golden State. Both played pivotal roles in their championship two years ago but the pair regressed since and unfortunately landed new long-term deals in that time.

When it comes to Green, Lowe suggests the organization is split on what to do with him since his “volatility has worn on several within the organization, but everyone within the team understands” his value as a defending and ball handler. The insider also admits trading him this offseason won’t be easy with $77 million still owed to him.

Nevertheless, a return to Michigan with the Detroit Pistons — who have the most cap space this summer — or a move to the Los Angeles Lakers are still strong possibilities.

Andrew Wiggins contract: 4 years, $109 million ($58 million left)

As for Wiggins, Lowe claims “His salary would be handy in any major trade, but rivals might view his contract as a net negative — and ask the Warriors to attach an asset to compensate.” Moving him could be an addition-by-subtraction scenario by getting out from under his massive $109 million contract.

He is still only 29 and has won a championship. That will surely have value around the league.