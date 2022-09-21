Chciago Blackhawks ‘not anywhere near’ dealing Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has not engaged in any conversations about trading star Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews.

“We’re not anywhere near that point,” Davidson said of potentially parting ways with the pending unrestricted free agents.

Kane and Toews are entering the final season of their respective eight-year contracts signed in 2014. The three-time Stanley Cup champion players have identical $10.5 million cap hits for the Blackhawks, who finished in seventh place in the Central Division last season and have qualified for the playoffs just once since 2017.

Toews, 34, told The Athletic in July that a potential multi-season rebuilding process “doesn’t sound appealing to me at all.”

Kane, 33, recorded team-leading totals in assists (66) and points (92) in 78 games last season.

A former Hart Trophy recipient as the league’s MVP, Kane has 1,180 points (430 goals, 750 assists) in 1,107 career games since the Blackhawks selected him with the top overall pick of the 2007 NHL Draft.

Toews totaled 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 71 games last season.

A former Selke Trophy recipient as the league’s top defensive forward, Toews has 852 points (357 goals, 495 assists) in 1,014 career games since the Blackhawks selected him with the third overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media