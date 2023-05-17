Glenn Schembechler joins Michigan football staff

Credit: David Jesse / USA TODAY NETWORK

Glenn Schembechler, son of late Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, joined the Wolverines’ coaching staff on Wednesday.

Schembechler said Wednesday via social media he’s been hired as assistant director of football recruiting. He was a graduate assistant for Michigan in 1993.

“I’m beyond honored to return home to @UMichFootball! #GoBlue always and forever!,” the post read.

Current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh played quarterback at the school from 1983-86 for then-head coach Bo Schembechler. He was the winningest coach in program history and took the Wolverines to 10 Rose Bowls during his tenure from 1969-89.

Glenn Schembechler, who goes by Shemy, has been an NFL scout for several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Bo Schembechler’s legacy has been openly called into question since his death because of his alleged involvement in covering up abuse of his players by team doctor Robert Anderson. A campus statue of Schembechler was vandalized in 2021 and there were calls for the university to rename Schembechler Hall.

–Field Level Media