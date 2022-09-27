New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard tears ACL, out for season

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his left ACL in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Tuesday.

The non-contact injury occurred during New York’s final offensive play of the game. Shepard was running a pattern straight down the field and suddenly pulled up and grabbed at his left knee. He fell to the ground and was treated by the training staff before leaving on the cart.

Shepard had five receptions for 49 yards in the 23-16 loss. In three games this season, he had 13 catches for a team-leading 154 yards and one touchdown.

Shepard saw his 2021 season end when he tore his left Achilles in a game against Dallas on Dec. 19.

The 29-year-old has 362 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in 75 games (72 starts) over seven NFL seasons, all with New York.

