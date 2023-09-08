Giants TE Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable vs. Cowboys

Credit: Michael Karas / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in East Rutherford, N.J.

Waller was limited in Friday’s practice and was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue.

Fellow tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager would see additional playing time if Waller sits out the season opener, although Cager also was limited in Friday’s practice due to an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), running back Gary Brightwell (knee), linebacker Cam Brown (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (knee) and defensive backs Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring) and Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) also were limited on Friday.

Brown and Davidson were listed as questionable for the season opener, while Robinson, Owens and Flott are doubtful.

The Giants acquired Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in March in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Waller, 30, has spent the past five seasons with the Raiders franchise. Last season, injuries limited him to just nine games (six starts), and he made 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

Waller had back-to-back seasons of more than 1,100 yards in 2019 and 2020 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

–Field Level Media