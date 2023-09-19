Giants RHP Alex Cobb leaves with apparent injury

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb exited in the third inning Tuesday night after apparently aggravating a hip injury against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cobb reacted in pain after throwing his second pitch of the inning, prompting manager Gabe Kapler and a trainer to scurry to the mound. After a brief discussion, Cobb left with the trainer.

In the second inning, Cobb visibly labored while giving up four runs. Overall, he allowed five runs, five hits and one walk while striking out one in two-plus innings.

Cobb was pitching for the first time since Sept. 11 as his last scheduled start was pushed back to Tuesday due to the hip ailment.

Cobb entered Tuesday’s game with a 7-6 record and 3.62 ERA in 27 starts.

Left-hander Alex Wood replaced Cobb.

–Field Level Media