Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) lands on injury report

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was limited in practice on Thursday, days before the team’s massive battle against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley was not on the injury report Wednesday. It’s unclear when he suffered the injury.

Barkley last appeared on the injury report Week 7, when he was listed with a shoulder injury. Barkley has not missed a game this season.

Barkley is fourth in the NFL with 1,055 rushing yards. He’s averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has eight touchdowns with 40 receptions for 241 yards.

Also Thursday, Giants offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) did not practice.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), wideout Richie James (knee), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) and DL Henry Mondeaux (knee) joined Barkley as limited.

The Giants (7-4-1) trail the Eagles (11-1) by 3.5 games in the division. Sunday is the first of two games between the teams, who play in Week 18 in Philadelphia (Jan. 8).

–Field Level Media