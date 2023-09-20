Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) ruled out vs. 49ers

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out of Thursday’s road game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a sprained ankle.

Giants coach Brian Daboll initially told reporters on Tuesday that Barkley would be a game-time decision against the 49ers (2-0). On Wednesday, the team’s injury report listed Barkley as out, along with offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and Ben Bredeson (concussion) as well as linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

Barkley and Bredeson did not practice on Wednesday, while Thomas, Ojulari joined wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) in being limited. Robinson and McFadden are listed as questionable to face San Francisco.

Barkley, 26, hurt his right ankle during the Giants’ game-winning drive in a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. He took a 2-yard carry up the middle and appeared to get his ankle caught under Arizona linebacker Krys Barnes with 1:08 left in the game.

Through two games, Barkley has rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries and caught nine passes for 41 yards and another score for the Giants (1-1).

Barkley missed time with ankle injuries in 2019 and 2021. His 2020 season was also cut short due to a torn ACL in Week 2.

Running back Matt Breida will receive increased playing time in the absence of Barkley. Breida, 28, carried the ball 54 times for 220 yards (4.1 yards per carry) in 17 games with the Giants last season.

–Field Level Media