Giants rally late, edge Guardians in 10th

J.D. Davis hit a game-tying, three-run home run in the eighth inning, LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the visiting Cleveland Guardians for a 6-5 win on Wednesday afternoon.

In recording their second extra-inning victory of the three-game series, the Giants (75-71) completed a much needed 5-1 homestand that allowed them to inch up the National League wild-card standings.

San Francisco sits one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, who hold the third and final NL wild card and were scheduled to play the New York Mets later Wednesday night.

After Camilo Doval (6-4) stranded automatic runner Josh Naylor at third base to end the top of the 10th, Xzavion Curry (3-4), Cleveland’s seventh pitcher, walked Davis and Brandon Crawford to load the bases in the last of the inning. Wade’s fly ball to left then sent automatic runner Patrick Bailey scampering home.

After an RBI single by Wilmer Flores had gotten the Giants within 5-2 in the seventh, the hosts quickly tied the score in the eighth when reliever Eli Morgan hit Joc Pederson with a pitch and then served up a single to Bailey, setting up Davis’ 18th home run of the season.

Guardians rookie Logan Allen left with a 5-1 lead after allowing five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Cleveland (69-78) needed just nine pitches to jump on Giants starter Kyle Harrison for a 2-0 lead in a four-run first inning. After the left-hander walked Steven Kwan to open the game, Jose Ramirez belted his 23rd home run of the season into the bleachers in left-center field.

A two-run throwing error by Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt made it 4-0 five batters later.

The clubs then traded solo runs before the San Francisco comeback, with the Giants scoring in the last of the first on an error by Cleveland right fielder Ramon Laureano before the visitors went up 5-1 in the second on a Naylor RBI single.

Wade, Flores and Thairo Estrada had two hits apiece, while Bailey scored twice for the Giants, who improved to 11-3 in extra-inning affairs.

Kwan singled twice and scored twice for the Guardians, who suffered their 12th walk-off loss of the season. Both Ramirez and Naylor also had two hits.

